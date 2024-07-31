Sydney Sweeney Cosplayed As A Fembot In Sheer Pink Lingerie

Sydney Sweeney served camp... at camp. The actor has never been afraid of injecting theatrical flair into her looks, whether it’s wearing lavish underwear as pants, using a scarf as a bra, or donning a corset for no reason whatsoever. Even on vacation, she loves to take fun risks, as proven by one of her latest looks.

On July 31, Sweeney gave fans a peek at her summer on Instagram, which seemed chock-full of nature and camping-themed activities. But one of her most eye-catching looks served the kind of camp you’d want to see at the Met Gala, rather than in the great outdoors.

Sydney’s Fembot Cosplay

The first snapshot of her camp-themed slideshow is a Polaroid photo of Sweeney in fembot cosplay. The star wore a full lingerie look, including a sheer pink cover-up dress with a poufy feather bustier that the girls of Sleepover would covet for their slumber parties.

Sweeney also wore long metallic pink gloves to complete the look, pointing two finger guns to the camera like the ’60s superhero Barbarella.

Sydney Sweeney’s fembot cosplay lingerie look. Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

Her ’60s-inspired hairdo with platinum blonde bangs and pink poof hairclip only cemented the Barbarella vibes, which might be intentional, given that Sweeney is attached to star in the remake.

Sydney’s Love Of Lingerie

Sweeney has proven that she knows how to make lingerie fashion, and is an especially big fan of the underwear-as-pants trend. In March, she rocked a pair of Miu Miu sequined underwear (which retails at $5,800) at the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, giving an unexpected edge to her business look.

Sydney Sweeney wearing sequined underwear. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a couple of months later, Sweeney embraced the trend again, stepping out in New York wearing bronze Brunello Cucinelli undies. And like before, she went corporate-core from the waist up, pairing her underwear with an oversized metallic silver blazer and blouse.

Sydney Sweeney wears underwear and a gray blazer in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As Charli XCX sings, “You wanna guess the color of my underwear?” Sweeney makes it very easy.