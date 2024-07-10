Sydney Sweeney has a knack for method dressing. The actor expertly takes sartorial cues from her on-screen characters, turning her outings into chic homages to her roles. Genre doesn’t matter either — she can nod to a horror film (Immaculate) on the red carpet just as easily as a superhero comic (Madame Web).

While on vacation on Wednesday, July 10, the Euphoria star evoked another on-screen legend — just not one she’s ever played. I’m talking about Mattel superstar Barbie.

Sydney’s Striped Swimsuit

Sweeney has been enjoying some beachy downtime recently. Naturally, she’s been serving major summer-style inspo. Just yesterday, the blonde styled a paisley scarf as a bandeau bra and flaunted her designer bikini bottoms.

Today, the actor wore another ’fit perfect for lounging by the beach. While at sea on a boat, Sweeney posed in a blue-and-white striped one-piece. The saucy suit had a low neckline and a cheeky high cut, evoking Baywatch-era swimwear of decades past.

Meanwhile, the striped sailor print was wonderfully ’90s in its minimalism. Upping the nostalgia, it also featured a subtle contrast cream trim, another detail from the nineties and a massive swim trend this year.

Her swimwear, made by Los Angeles-based label Same, retails for $195 — a more affordable cry from her typical designer swim choices that play at $1,000 (or higher). Fortunately, the exact striped number is available to shop for those inclined (and even comes in other minimalist iterations).

Her Beach-Ready Tresses

Keeping the simple vibe of her vacay-ready number, Sweeney accessorized with dainty gold jewelry including small hoop earrings, thin bangles, and coquettecore-inspired heart necklaces. As a Miu Miu endorser, she also wore black sunglasses from the Italian label.

Meanwhile, her beauty look was windswept in the best way. She let her hair down and styled her hair in messy, beachy curls with Kérastase products.

The Barbie Doll Inspo

If the suit seems familiar, that’s because it was Barbie-coded. The striped beachside outfit first made waves on Margot Robbie when the Barbie teaser trailer dropped in December 2022. Like most of the costuming in the film, the look was inspired by an actual old Barbie doll — in this case, the very first from 1959.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Petition for Sydney Sweeney to join the cast of a Barbie sequel.