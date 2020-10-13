Some brands rarely go on sale, but one of them — T3 — is currently up for grabs thanks to Amazon Prime Day. The hair tool brand, beloved by stylists and customers alike, has its Interchangeable Curling wand on sale for $227.50 — nearly $100 off its regular $325 price.

The T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron comes with a base and three barrel sizes — 1 inch, 1.25 inches and 1.5 inches — to create different types of curls, whether you're looking for something more defined or bouncier, looser waves. The tool, used by celebrity hairstylists like Laura Polko — who is responsible for everyone from Gigi Hadid to Lucy Hale's waves — is also unique thanks to a heat monitoring microchip that ensures consistent heating from the tip to the base, resulting in even curls. You can also adjust the temperature between five heat settings to suit your hair type and texture. But perhaps most importantly: The wand also includes an automatic shut off.

