All Of Tarte's Best-Selling Concealers Are 50% Off Right Now

Cult classic beauty products going on sale are something beauty lovers keep a very close watch on; it’s basically their version of the stock market. So when the universe grants everyone’s wishes (or when a beloved beauty brand decides to celebrate its half birthday by just throwing a sale), they know to drop what they’re doing and buy stock immediately. This is that moment. For the first time ever, every Tarte Cosmetics concealer will be discounted at 50 percent off from April 5 to April 7.

You’ll find the award-winning Shape Tape Concealer, which blends in so seamlessly to your skin that no one will know you’re even wearing any makeup, at $15. The Power Flex, which gives you full but breathable coverage, can be found at $14. For a dewy finish and skin care benefits (because who doesn’t love a good two-in-one product), you can find the Creaseless Concealer at $13.50. Last, but certainly not least, the Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Ultra Cream Concealer is made for those with dry skin and goes on so smooth and comes with a built-in eye cream. That can be found at $15.

A Tarte concealer sits on the Pantheon of great makeup products for many reasons. But most importantly, it just works — and works damn well, no matter which option you choose. As an added bonus, the Shape Tape Quickie Blending Sponge will only be $10 at checkout.

Buying without shade matching IRL can be a little daunting. To mitigate the chances of getting the wrong hue, you can do a virtual try-on on the site to find your perfect match. (And should that still not work out, the brand offers free returns).

Simply use code SAVE50 at checkout and you’ll be good to go. So get ready and find the concealer of your dreams.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.