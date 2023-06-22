Earlier this month on June 10, international supermodel Taylor Hill (who you’ll likely recognize as one of Victoria’s Secrets’ former Angels) married Daniel Fryer, a private equity investor, with Colorado’s Rocky Mountain as their truly ethereal backdrop. And similarly to Sofia Richie Grainge’s nuptials only a few months back, TikTok and beauty lovers alike are all but obsessed with Hill’s Western-inspired wedding day aesthetic, as well as her fully-flushed and whimsical, yet beautifully natural glam. Luckily, the full beauty breakdown has been revealed.

Painted by Carolina Gonzalez — a celeb-loved makeup artist who has worked with the likes of Blake Lively, Candice Swanepoel, and Ashley Park in recent past (to name a few) — the duo opted for a face full of Armani Beauty, no doubt reaching for those richly pigmented, terracotta-rose hues that complement Hill’s more warm-toned complexion. What’s more, Gonzalez created those very on-trend, low-maintenance eyebrows that look polished and youthful all at once, some voluminous lashes (that don’t overpower the glam, of course), as well as endlessly glowing skin that appears joy-filled and lovestruck.

As for the exact products used? Hill’s blush-bronzer duo is all thanks to the brand’s new Luminous Silk Glow Liquid Bronzer Drops, as well as the Luminous Silk Glow Blush in the shade 51 Amore.

Her semi-satin lip moment is all thanks to the Lip Power Satin Long Lasting Lipstick in 109 Intimate, and the Eyes To Kill Lengthening Mascara acted as the perfect finishing touch.

In line with Hill’s makeup, when it comes to her hair, the overall vibe reads easy, earthy, and soft. To achieve the dreamy look on her big day, the model enlisted help from Danielle Priano, a hairstylist known for her work on A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and more.

Using products from SexyHair’s collection, Priano created a half-up ‘do with effortless, loose waves (that were set to last throughout the entire outdoor ceremony).

Specifically, she reached for the Big Altitude Bodifying Blow Dry Mousse, Big High Standards Volumizing Blow Out Spray, and Style Protect Me Hot Tool Protection Spray to achieve the elegant look.