When it comes to Hailey Bieber’s signature nails, she seldom strays from the norm. In other words? The Rhode founder is almost *always* spotted with some neutral glazed donut tips or a minimal high-shine sheer pink “lip gloss” manicure.

This summer season, however, Bieber has proven to be a bit more exploratory with her tips, most recently opting for some solar neon yellow nails for a dreamy beachside vacation, as well as a vibrant green glow in the dark manicure for Coachella. And just this weekend? She’s gone for a whole lot of color once again, with perhaps what is her boldest nail look so far (and a serious departure from her signature go-tos). Personally: I’m completely obsessed.

With a unique design on each almond-shaped tip — like a citrusy French tip, watercolor swirls, tiny dotted lines, and a few tie dye-esque, croc-inspired looks — the color palette of her current mani includes whimsical shades of yellow, pink, blue, teal, purple, and even a hint of green.

While the specific manicurist behind the color-filled look has yet to be revealed just yet, Bieber often taps celeb-fave manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who famously works with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more.

When it comes to manis, makeup, and fashion trends of the now, often, there are two ends of the spectrum. Those who prefer that minimalist, “quiet luxury” vibe (which claims Sofia Richie Grainge and Kylie Jenner as recent fans). And on the other side, those who believe that more is more, opting for ‘fits in full color, artful patterns, and beyond.

Bieber, of course, has explored both sides of the coin. And while her range of Rhode skin care products are very much a symbol of luxe minimalism, her playful manicures of late have allowed her the freedom to play in a low-key, subtle way.