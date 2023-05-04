When Gossip Girl debuted nearly 16 years ago, Millennials (like myself) fell in love with the book series turned teenaged story of lust, love, and power. Twenty-somethings of the time, however, may have admitted once or twice that the buzzy show seemed to be a younger version of Sex and the City. Blake Lively as Serena van der Woodsen, of course, was a high school version of the beloved Manhattan socialites before her, as she flitted through the city that doesn’t sleep with (underaged) cocktails in hand and messy hookups aplenty. Yet amongst the whirlwind stories of romance, rumors, and deceit — fashion (and namely some gorgeous shoes) reigned as a luxe thread through each and every episode of both iconic shows.

IRL, Lively is around the same age that the ’90s it-girls once were — and ICYMI: She's currently in her Manolo-loving, curly hair-obsessed, Carrie Bradshaw era.

The actor and mom of three recently stepped out in the streets of New York City to celebrate the reopening of Tiffany & Co.’s flagship store. (Which is a very Serena and Carrie thing to do.) Her red-bottomed Louboutins were no doubt a centerpiece of her look, though it’s her larger-than-life, voluminous blonde curls that scream BBE (Big Bradshaw Energy).

Styled by Jennifer Yepez (a celeb hairstylist who just created some of the most-loved looks on the 2023 Met Gala carpet), Lively’s curls look incredibly natural, as imperfect tendrils and unique curl patterns cascade to mimic Bradshaw’s legendary look.

As of late, Lively also tapped into the Barbiecore trend with a ’50s-esque, tea-length floral dress à la Carolina Herrera, transparent fuchsia trench coat, and matching pink Manolos that no doubt would be Carrie-approved. As for the glam? Similarly, her honey tresses had some serious height and texture, while her makeup was kept minimal with a baby pink lip to complement her shoes.