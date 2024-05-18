When Taylor Swift first brought her Eras Tour to Europe in early May, her fans spotted numerous changes to the show. Chief among them was the much-anticipated addition of songs from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, but there were other surprises, too, from her surprise reordering of the set list to her glitzy new outfits. And, of course, the queen of Easter eggs found new ways to convey messages to Swifties.

Taylor’s Most Fitting ’Fit

Swift’s European Eras debut came in Paris on May 9. Over her four concerts there, she performed her 1989 set in a glittery crop top and skirt set, changing the color of the ombré pieces each night. She kept it up when she performed the first of three shows in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17. Except, this time, she wore her most fitting color combination yet.

It was yellow and blue for Swift on Night 1 in Sweden. The bright colors matched the country’s flag and seemed like an extra way to show love to her Swedish fans. Naturally, her attention to detail did not go unnoticed. “Taylor said she’s in her ‘Swedish Era’ tonight,” one happy fan tweeted.

Michael Campanella/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taylor’s Many Color Combos

Swift had four other versions of the same custom-designed Roberto Cavalli outfit in Paris. First it was pink and blue on Night 1, and then orange and purple on Night 2. Next, she moved to green and pink on Night 3, and then finally to yellow and red for her final show in the City of Love. Not surprisingly, her yellow and red variation made Swifties think of her guy on the Chiefs, Travis Kelce, especially since she wore it on a night when he was in the audience cheering her on.

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4

Every night, Swift has worn the outfit with mismatched shoes. The high-heeled ankle boots are Christian Louboutin, and they always color-coordinate with the rest of her ensemble. Swift hasn’t revealed where she got her inspiration for the look, but it’s a Carrie Bradshaw-approved move.

The Ongoing Easter Egg Hunt

The Eras Tour is continuing its journey across Europe through August, and then Swift will have a break until October, when she picks back up in the United States and Canada. It’s a mammoth run, but don’t expect Swift to let it get boring. She’s bound to keep surprising us with new Easter eggs along the way.