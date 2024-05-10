Like many of us, Taylor Swift may be a Sex and the City fan, too. The singer gave her Eras Tour a total makeover after resuming it on May 9, in part to incorporate songs from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department. However, rather than just add in a new era, Swift decided to refresh her entire tour wardrobe, possibly taking cues from Sarah Jessica Parker’s SATC character.

For the 1989 act of the Eras Tour, Swift typically wears a matching monochrome set with a beaded fringe bra top and mini-skirt in one of many colors. But for her first Paris show, she decided to mix things up a bit, and her shoes seem like they’re right out of Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion playbook.

Taylor’s New 1989 Look

As the intro to her 2014 hit “Style” played, Swift entered the stage in a pink crop top with a halter neck and a mermaid-blue high-waisted skirt. Roberto Cavalli custom-designed both ombré pieces, just like her previous 1989 looks.

She paired the ensemble with mismatched custom Christian Louboutin high-heeled ankle boots — in the same magenta and blue shades as her outfit.

Taylor Swift's new 1989 era outfit for The Eras Tour in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Carrie Bradshaw Inspiration

SJP would likely be very proud of Swift’s imaginative footwear choice. In the Season 3 episode “Escape From New York,” Carrie Bradshaw stepped out in mismatched Louboutin strappy heels, one in a light blue and the other in a metallic pink, much like Swift’s new 1989 shoes.

As Parker explained years later, Carrie’s shoes were totally intentional, saying that she and SATC costume designer Patricia Field chose to wear one of each pair they received. “Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s mismatched shoes on Sex and the City. HBO via Max

In the decades since that episode aired, Parker has kept up the tradition of wearing mismatched shoes. In October, she donned a $450 pair of heels from her own SJP footwear line that included one black and one champagne-colored heel. And not only were they sold that way (this pair is currently sold out), but she proudly sells other mismatched pairs, too.

Given their shared love of writing, it makes sense for Swift to identify with Bradshaw. But now they have some fashion inspiration in common as well.