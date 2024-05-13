Taylor Swift has been feeling “So High School” lately, thanks in part to her relationship with Travis Kelce. On May 12, Swift’s NFL player boyfriend attended the 87th show of the Eras Tour, matching his Kansas City Chiefs jersey number. And in honor of that coincidence, the singer decided to lay a few of her Swiftian Easter eggs and made them Kelce-themed.

As Swift performed the chorus of “So High School,” she blew a kiss in Kelce’s direction, all but confirming that the song was written about him. Afterward, Swift chose “The Alchemy,” which includes football references and allusions to her beau, as one of her nightly Secret Songs. She also donned a very Kelce-coded look for the 1989 act, and fans immediately noticed the correlation.

Swift’s Kelce-Coded Look

During her May 12 Eras Tour show in Paris, Swift chose a yellow-and-red ensemble for her 1989 act, seemingly a nod to the official Chiefs colors. She donned a glittering sequined yellow top and a red-orange ombré mini-skirt — all while Kelce was dancing the night away in his suite.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of The Eras Tour on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To match her outfit, Swift also sported custom Christian Louboutin ankle boots in orange and yellow.

Swift’s Mismatched Looks

Since the Eras Tour resumed in Paris on May 9, Swift has been swapping her monochrome crop top and skirt sets in the 1989 act for mismatched colors — even down to the shoes, taking a page from Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion book. On the first night, she paired a glittery pink crop top with a sky blue skirt, garnering Barbie and Little Mermaid comparisons, and wore one shoe in each color.

Since then, she’s made the mismatched ensembles a trend. The following evening, Swift performed in a purple-and-orange combo, and for her third show, she paired the pink mini-skirt with a sequined green crop top, all complete with mismatched shoes.

With 60-plus shows to go, Swift will likely switch her wardrobe up even more while on tour.