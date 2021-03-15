Although awards shows look different this year — with fewer crowds and socially distant presentations — there are still stellar performances and bold fashion looks to enjoy. One notable outfit from Sunday’s lineup? Taylor Swift’s 2021 Grammys performance dress, which was very Bridgerton-inspired.

The singer opted for a custom gown from Etro for her joint performance of “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow,” which allowed her to combine songs from both of her hit 2021 albums. The floor-length gown featured a slit that ran above her knees and gold, metallic-foil floral print against a deep navy hue that continued over sheer, long sleeves. With a cinched, banded waist and those flowing sleeves, the singer was simultaneously giving #cottagecore meets Bridgerton vibes — and Daphne would most certainly approve.

Even Swift’s beauty look was reminiscent of the hit Netflix show. While the singer didn’t clip her bangs into the tiny, baby ringlets Daphne has in the series, she did wear a golden crown above her fringe, which paired with her low braided updo. Throw in her flushed cheeks and pink lip color, and this is a look that could easily appear in season two of Bridgerton.

TAS Rights Management 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

