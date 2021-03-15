Taylor Swift Was A Woodland Princess For Her 2021 Grammys Medley

Nominated in six categories including two of the big four, this year’s Grammys is a major night for Taylor Swift. For her performance, Swift was joined by her folklore and evermore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff to deliver a show-stopping medley of songs from her two latest albums including “Cardigan,” “August,” and “Willow.”

Swift’s nominations at this year’s ceremony include Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for folklore, Best Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for “Cardigan,” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Exile” with Bon Iver. In a video released by CBS prior to the ceremony, Swift teased that Dessner and Antonoff would be playing live alongside her for the first time since they filmed the Disney+ special Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. “You know, we've only gotten to be together in the same room once,” she said, referencing the fact that the trio worked on folklore remotely. "And so, this is really awesome to get to be together with them again."

The Grammy’s executive producer Ben Winston spoke to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week after seeing Swift’s rehearsal. “It’s an amazing performance,” he said in the interview. “It's genuinely, like, magical. I was grinning ear to ear.” He described the singer’s performance concept as “ambitious,” “brilliant,” and “beautiful” and predicted that it would “be one of the moments of the night, no doubt.”

More to come...