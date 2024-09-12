Taylor Swift really is “Down Bad” — at least for UFOs. During the Tortured Poets Department act of the Eras Tour, Swift gets abducted by aliens via a UFO depicted on the screen while performing “Down Bad,” bringing in unexpected space imagery for her new album. However, some Swifties think that it could now mean something more (because of course they do).

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Swift made history by becoming the most-awarded solo artist in VMAs history. Her big night started in a no-pants ensemble, and by the time the singer headed to the after-party, she’d donned not just one but two UFO-themed looks. With Swift, there’s no telling what she might be hinting at with the galactic vibes.

Taylor’s Galactic After-Party Look

For the after-party at New York’s Electric Lady Studios, Swift rocked Monse’s UFO-printed tapestry boyfriend jacket, continuing the galactic theme that she started at the actual award show. She wore the oversized jacket over a coordinating miniskirt and corset top with the same UFO pattern.

Swift opted to let the print-clashing shine through, keeping her accessories at a minimum. She completed her look with a silver chain necklace, two pointed earrings on each ear, and a pair of black leather platform boots.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor’s Spacey VMAs Dress

Earlier in the night, Swift accepted the award for video of the year and posed with VMAs host Megan Thee Stallion in another space-inspired look from Monse. The star wore a shimmering minidress with leather buckle straps and sequined stripes all over, featuring a UFO beaming above an idyllic nature setting.

She paired the dress with thigh-high black leather boots, matching Megan’s hot girl summer energy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Do Taylor’s Looks Mean?

Naturally, Swift wearing multiple UFO looks in one night has investigative Swifties thinking that she may be alluding to something space-themed. Considering her “Down Bad” performance on the Eras Tour, some fans think that Swift is hinting at a potential sci-fi music video for the track. However, Swift may just be nodding to Tortured Poets imagery, given how she mentioned the album during her speech.

“I’m always trying to figure out a way to say thank you to you for making my life what it is,” she said. “For making the Eras Tour what it has become. For making the Tortured Poets Department what it has become. That’s all you guys for doing that and for voting for this award.”