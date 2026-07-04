Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married. And while everyone else was waiting to find out who scored an invite to the event of the century, fashion girls everywhere were asking a different question: Who would she wear?

Apparently, the answer is... Jonathan Anderson for Dior. Swift’s rep revealed in a statement that both the bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks on July 3 were custom-designed by the creative director for Christian Dior Haute Couture, marking his first couture wedding dress for a celebrity.

But devoted Swifties should’ve known something major was cooking. Like the mastermind she is, the “Anti-Hero” singer began dropping subtle hints about her gown designer as early as October, barely two months after her Aug. 26 engagement. It turns out the real clues were hiding right on her arm.

Easter Egg 1: Oct. 7, 2025

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After her viral engagement — and the debut of her 10-carat ring debut — practically broke the Internet last August, the pop star was spotted in New York wearing her go-to off-duty uniform: a black turtleneck top, a pleated plaid miniskirt, knee-high boots, and her signature red lip. But it was her arm candy, and not her left hand, that may have been the real giveaway: a Dior Montaigne Avenue.

Swift *has* carried Dior before, particularly the industry favorite Saddle bag, on date nights with then-boyfriend Kelce, so the choice didn’t immediately set off alarm bells. And when she repeated the same nano bag on April 7? It still didn’t click that this chic piece marked the beginning of her style breadcrumbs.

Easter Egg 2: April 27, 2026

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Swift added another Dior bag to her rotation on April 27, when she carried a Mini Lady Dior in vivid yellow. The floral-embroidered update on the house’s iconic silhouette debuted as part of the Spring 2026 collection — and happened to be one of Anderson’s first bag designs for the house.

Easter Egg 3: May 12, 2026

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The biggest hint came on May 12, when she stepped out for dinner at NYC hotspot Via Carota in a bridal-coded look. She wore a pleated mini dress with black accessories, including a Dior Small D-Motion bucket bag. The monochromatic outfit was cute, but the bag choice? Feels like pure strategy.

Easter Egg 4: May 22, 2026

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A few weeks later, she doubled down on her Dior era. Instead of wearing just one piece from the label, she went all in, pairing a sleek Médaillon Envelope Pouch with Strap and strappy Muse pumps.

Easter Egg 5: May 23, 2026

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Another sign that should’ve pointed to her relationship with Anderson? A basketball game. Swift watched the NY Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio wearing a black tank top, jeans, and a beribonned Dior Cigale, an original design introduced by Anderson for Spring 2026.

Easter Egg 6: June 10, 2026

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The final breadcrumb arrived on June 10, at Game 4 of the NBA finals. Not a lot of people noticed the bag Swift carried courtside, and for good reason. Her “STEVIE KNICKS” shirt, which her friend Alana Haim screenprinted, stole the show. (It didn’t help that she wore matching shirts with her seatmates, Alana, Este Haim, and Mariska Hargitay.) But eagle-eyed fans who did see the bag knew it’s the same Small D-Motion bucket she wore in May.

As she famously sang in "Exile," she gave so many signs — we just didn't see them.