While Taylor Swift is embracing every era of her career on her global tour, she chose to represent her 2019 album, Lover, in a subtle way during one of her breaks.

Swift spent the 4th of July weekend playing three shows in Amsterdam, one of which her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, attended with his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. On one of Swift’s nights off, the foursome hung out — as seen on Brittany’s Instagram — and Swift’s outfit was reminiscent of her Lover wardrobe.

Taylor’s Date-Night Look

For the double date, Swift turned to one of her favorite brands, Vivienne Westwood, which had recently created new custom looks for the Tortured Poets Department act of her tour.

Swift wore a colorful tartan wool corset underneath a powder blue midi dress, which had an elegantly wrinkled bodice and high-waisted skirt.

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes. Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Taylor’s Heart-Shaped Bag

To complete the look, the singer carried a Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped bag with two top handles. She chose a maroon-colored crocodile print, possible inspired by her Midnights track “Maroon.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Swift’s bag retails for $660, and while it’s no longer available in burgundy, you can buy the black version on FarFetch, or a red edition without the croc-inspired detailing at Harrods.

Taylor’s Heart Looks

While Swift doesn’t wear hearts as much as Sabrina Carpenter, they often feature in some of her most iconic looks. Take the “22” music video as an example. In the 2013 video, she wore red heart-shaped sunglasses, which have since been replicated everywhere.

Taylor Swift in the “22” music video. YouTube / Taylor Swift

Six years later, she debuted a heart dress in her “ME!” music video, a sequined pink midi dress with sheer long sleeves.

Taylor Swift’s heart dress in the “ME!” music video. YouTube / Taylor Swift

The retro ’60s-style gown has been replicated by many attendees of the Eras Tour. Maybe the heart-shaped bag will have a similar longevity.