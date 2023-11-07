As soon as autumn leaves started “falling down like pieces into place,” Taylor Swift went into full fall fashion mode. Whether she’s dressing for a date night with her football-playing BF or styling a look for a girls’ night out, the “Wildest Dreams” singer can’t get enough of autumnal color palettes, knee-high boots, and chunky knits.

Though she’s both in her fall era and her 1989 era, Swift’s apparently also in her Reputation era. The look contained a plethora of tiny nods to her (upcoming?) album.

Taylor's "Christian Girl Autumn" ’Fit

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Swift was photographed heading into BONDST, a sushi restaurant in New York arm in arm with some of her closest celebrity friends: Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, and Gigi Hadid, to name a few.

For the star-studded girls’ night out, Swift tapped into the signature “Christian Girl Autumn” outfit formula: a belted skirt in an autumnal shade, over-the-knee boots, and a fitted bodysuit — all in neutrals, of course.

Swift kicked off her the look with a long-sleeve black top, which she tucked into a pleated checker-print mini skirt from Miu Miu. She went for a “good girl faith and a tight little skirt” type of silhouette, selecting a style with a super short hemline.

The Look Was So Reputation-Coded

Yes, her seasonal separates could’ve been straight off of a “Fall Fashion” Pinterest board, but it was Swift’s accessories that really had fans buzzing.

Being that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will supposedly be the next album to drop, Swifties have been keeping a close eye on her most recent ensembles for any clues, and her latest outfit has a pretty major one.

Can you spot it?

Linking arms with Gomez, Swift revealed golden a snake ring reportedly from Mazin Jewelers — a sneaky, yet undoubtedly deliberate callout to the 2017 album’s reptilian mascot.

The Queen Of Easter Eggs: "Taylor Swift rarely leaves the house without dropping an Easter egg or two. Casually wearing a snake ring as a hint for Reputation (Taylor's Version) is completely on-brand for her, much like how she changed her hairstyles and Eras Tour costumes before announcing 1989 (TV)." — Jake Viswanath, Bustle Entertainment Writer

The hints didn’t stop there, however. Swift carried a black bag with a distinctly reptilian print (not snakeskin, but close enough) and a chunky chain handle — both design details favored in her Reputation era wardrobe.

She also reached for leather over-the-knee boots from Stella McCartney — an unexpectedly edgy choice, considering Swift almost exclusively wears brown, equestrian-inspired styles. And the rare occasions when she has worn similarly lengthy styles? You guessed it: on stage during her Reputation tour.

It Was A Stylish Girls’ Night All Around

Swift wasn’t the only A-lister to go fully autumnal for the occasion. Hadid also utilized the seasonal aesthetic, albeit with more of a fashion girl edge.

The model styled an oversize button-down from her cashmere label Guest In Residence as a dress, then added knee-high boots from Totême, and a sleek Miu Miu handbag.

On that same vibe, Selena Gomez donned an ankle-length camel sweater dress that coordinated perfectly with Swift’s Reputation-coded outfit. She too accessorized with a belt, leather bucket bag, and black footwear.

“Christian Girl Autumn” done right.