August slipped away into a moment in time. And now, even Taylor Swift is letting go of the remnants of summer and entering her fall era. Or more specifically, her “Christian Girl Autumn” era.

The term was established on Twitter circa 2019 and has since been a seasonal moniker for the girlies who can’t get enough of all things fall. Think: color palettes inspired by changing leaves and cozy knits perfect for sipping spiced beverages. In her most recent New York outing on Tuesday, Swift fully leaned into the cozy aesthetic.

The “Cardigan” singer donned a mini sweater dress in a burnt orange shade that closely resembled the vibrant color of fallen foliage. The item, from beloved fashion label Reformation, retails for $98. The brand is a Swift go-to, as Swifties know she’s been spotted wearing Ref dresses for years.

The fall-vibes dress wasn’t the only Reformation item in this ensemble either. Her knee-high croc-effect riding boots — another major piece of the “Christian Girl Autumn” style puzzle — were also from the brand. Meanwhile, Swift singer merchandised the rest of her ensemble with layered necklaces and toted a top-handle satchel from Luana Italy in a deep shade of emerald, completing the autumnal color palette.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

If her outfit looks familiar, it’s because it’s from the same night she had dinner with Sophie Turner, and their photos together practically broke the internet (at least my side of it). To meet with the former Mrs. Perfectly Fine, Swift topped off her ‘fit with a long denim coat from EB Denim (which is available to shop now for $480).

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

While her bag and sweater dress are unfortunately both sold out, all hope is not yet lost. Customers can pre-order the auburn knit now to be shipped on Nov. 13 — an appropriate date, as Swifties know. If you don’t want to wait months for the next drop, you can shop the exact same dress in white.

The rest of the items from her ‘fit (read: her boots and jean jacket) are still available in select sizes. Cop the full ensemble, below.