Going pantsless on a Thursday! Taylor Swift went skipped bottoms on her latest outing in New York City. Pairing a preppy rugby shirt with sleek knee-high boots, the pop superstar leaned into the season’s fall vibes, while still showing a bit of skin.

These fresh pics are evidence that, sartorially speaking, Swift is still steadily in her “Christian Girl Autumn” era — but with a new, sporty twist. And according to Swift, pants are not required to achieve said look.

Taylor’s ‘Boyfriend’ Rugby Shirt

The Tennessee Stella McCartney stayed true to her name, donning a capacious black polo (also known as a rugby shirt) from the brand’s Fall 2023 collection. Though it was an unseasonably warm day in NYC, Swift didn’t let that ruin her autumnal vibe.

She wore the long-sleeve number without pants, effectively turning it into a sporty mini dress. Hitting her mid-thigh, the oversize style looks like it could've been borrowed directly from Travis Kelce’s closet.

Swift seamlessly tied the look together with leather boots in a warm shade of cognac brown. Going the high-low route with accessories, she topped things off with a beige $35 Ralph Lauren baseball cap and a $2,525 camel crossbody featuring Tod’s signature ‘T’ logo.

A notable difference from her usual style, this sporty ’fit, while still distinctly Swift, feels appropriate for her new football-focussed lifestyle.

NFL Girlfriend, But Make It Fall: “With the rugby shirt and baseball cap, Taylor’s look is giving ‘I raided my boyfriend’s closet’ in the chicest way. Tapping into her new sports girlfriend persona, she mixed athletic staples with her trademark autumnal aesthetic.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor

She’s Worn This Look Before

The 1989 (Taylor’s Version) singer actually sported a similar ensemble while out with Sophie Turner last month. Instead of a black rugby, she showcased a loose-fit, burnt orange sweater (again, pantsless) teamed with croc-embossed, high-heel riding boots.

While slightly different in terms of small details like color and design, the overall effect was the same. Both outfits see her styling a baggy top featuring a short-short hemline with boots that hit just below the knee.

Shop Her Look

If you find yourself coveting the pop star’s ensemble, you’re in luck girlie. Her top is available to shop online (in very limited sizes) for a cool $850. Both her shoes and hat are in stock, as of now, and you can still buy her exact same bag, albiet in a different colorway.