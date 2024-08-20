At the final European show of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift had a surprise up her sleeve. On Aug. 20, the singer premiered a music video for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” The video goes behind the scenes of the record-breaking trek, giving fans a rare, inside look at the preparation that goes into the tour.

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” stars Swift, her Eras Tour dancers, band members, and the millions of fans who’ve filled her 131 shows — and counting. The song’s lyrics explain how she does her job regardless of what she’s dealing with in her personal life, so naturally, the video shows her doing just that: twirling, singing, and stunting with a smile on her face.

The video begins as most Eras Tour shows do, with Swift and her crew in a pre-show huddle. The camera then takes viewers backstage to show how Swift makes a costume changes and runs back for her cues. (Hardcore fans will recognize that the rocket sled from her Reputation Tour is back.)

Other highlights include Swift giving away the “22” hat to a young fan, practicing her diving skills for the Midnights act, and yes, getting into a cleaning cart so she can go from backstage to the stage area undetected. (This only worked for a few shows before her cover was blown on TikTok.)

The “Broken Heart” video also gives fans a first look at Eras Tour rehearsals — specifically for the Tortured Poets Department act, which was added in May.

Swift and her crew rehearsed for weeks while on break from the tour, and the video shows how the elaborate set went from warehouse to stage, and even incorporated a clever wardrobe change.

When Swift released her “Fortnight” video back in April, she wrote on Instagram that it “turned out to be the perfect visual representation of this record and the stories I tell in it,” indicating that she wouldn’t release another video for Tortured Poets. However, she clearly changed her mind, and used this opportunity to acknowledge the crew who helped bring the album to life on stage.