Taylor Swift is dancing through heartbreak so you can process yours at the Eras Tour. In “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” a new song from The Tortured Poets Department, the singer opens up about how she’s felt while playing her three-and-a-half-hour show.

In the first verse, Swift waxes poetic about the version of herself she presents onstage and imagines what the audience thinks of her. “I can read your mind, she’s having the time of her life,” she begins. “There in her glittering prime, the lights refract sequined stars off her silhouette every night.”

But in the build-up, she gives insight into how she shields her emotions to go into performance mode. “They said, ‘Babe, you gotta fake it ’til you make it,’ and I did,” she sings. “Lights, camera, b*tch, smile, even when you wanna die / He said he loved me all his life.”

But when that beat drops, Swift lets go of any pretense.

“I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day,” she sings in the chorus, in an ironic, bragging tone. “I’m so obsessed with him but he avoids me like the plague / I cry a lot but I am so productive, it’s an art / You know you’re good when you can even do it with a broken heart.”

Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour on February 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift reportedly went through a major breakup on the Eras Tour, splitting from Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. Fans thought she hinted at their split at her March 31 show in Dallas, Texas, where she switched out the song “invisible string,” which was reportedly written about her connection to Alwyn, for “The 1,” during the show’s Folklore act.

In December, Swift told Time magazine that her discipline was higher than ever when it came to the Eras Tour, and that she’d perform no matter how she felt. “I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed,” she told the outlet. “If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure.”

“I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Lyrics

Read the song’s full lyrics below.

I can read your mind

“She’s having the time of her life”

There in her glittering prime

The lights refract sequin stars off her silhouette every night

I can show you lies

'Cause I'm a real tough kid, I can handle my sh*t

They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it,” and I did

Lights, camera, b*tch, smile

Even when you wanna die

He said he'd love me all his life, but that life was too short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting "More"

I was grinnin’ like I’m winnin’, I was hitting my marks

Cause I can do it with a broken heart

I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday every day

I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it's an art

You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart

I can hold my breath

I've been doing it since he left

I keep finding his things in drawers

Crucial evidence, I didn't imagine the whole thing

I'm sure I can pass this test

'Cause I'm a real tough kid, I can handle my sh*t

They said, “Babe, you gotta fake it till you make it,” and I did

Lights, camera, b*tch, smile

In stilettos for miles

He said he'd love me for all time, but that time was quite short

Breaking down, I hit the floor

All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting "More"

I was grinnin’ like I'm winnin’, I was hitting my marks

‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart

I'm so depressed, I act like it's my birthday every day

I'm so obsessed with him, but he avoids me like the plague

I cry a lot, but I am so productive, it's an art

You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart

You know you're good when you can even do it with a broken heart

You know you're good

Good

'Cause I'm miserable! (Haha)

And nobody even knows!

Try to come for my job