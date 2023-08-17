As fashion girlies welcome a new season, they also tend to usher in a whole new wardrobe. Thankfully, this year’s fall trends — from clunky moto boots to posh tweed jackets — run the gamut, leaving a ton of room for upping one’s style game. But no matter what buzzy trend you’re looking forward to donning, fall dresses are must-haves in any closet.

Enter: Reformation. The ultimate cool-girl brand has been a go-to of Hollywood’s most stylish. Taylor Swift, for example, has embraced the brand for years. Even Blue Ivy was spotted in a Reformation ‘fit while out with her mom, Beyoncé. (Not to mention, Bustle’s editors can’t stop wearing it.)

More recently, Selena Gomez and Emily Ratajkowski have both worn dresses from the label that are perfect for your upcoming fall lineup. Gomez donned a turtleneck ribbed knit — a fall fashion must. Ratajkowski, on the other hand, chose a more transitional dress. She expertly styled the airy style with knee-high boots, effectively making it cold weather-worthy.

Aside from these two items, which are bound to sell out ASAP, there are countless more options from the cult-favorite brand. From cozy cashmere maxis to silky slips with Carrie Bradshaw’s signature rosettes, I’ve rounded up the 10 best Reformation dresses for fall. Happy shopping!

Park Novelty Open Knit Dress Reformation Sizes XS-XL $348 See on Reformation As you turn to knits this season, remember they don’t need to be basic. This woven style in a posh ivory hue looks extremely sophisticated, perfect for channeling fall’s “quiet luxury” trend.

Libra Knit Dress Reformation $128 See on Reformation Ribbed knit dresses are fall staples. This particular mini, with its long sleeves and side slit, is co-signed by Selena Gomez.

Alden Knit Dress Reformation Sizes XS-XL $128 See on Reformation Bustle editors raved about the top iteration of this waist-cinching dress, so I guarantee you’ll adore this one too. It has the same posh mock neck style, just longer and in more hues. Layer it with a boxy blazer for instant polish.

Liana Dress Reformation Sizes 0-12 $248 $173.60 See on Reformation Don’t be fooled by the springy flounce of this sleeveless dress — it can easily transition from warmer months to fall, especially in this muted palette. Take cue from Emily Ratajkowski who paired hers with knee-high boots.

Vallo Cashmere Cut Out Sweater Dress Reformation Sizes XS-XL $348 See on Reformation For a spicy take on the cashmere sweater dress, consider one with a massive cut-out on the side.

Neola Silk Dress Reformation Sizes XS-XL $298 See on Reformation Crimson red is firing up to be a major fall color trend. Channel the spiciness of the hue in a ’90s-inspired slip dress that falls all the way to your ankles. It’ll look so chic with boots and a sweater.

Cailyn Dress Reformation Sizes XS-XL $178 See on Reformation Carrie Bradshaw’s rosettes are having a moment and, I predict, will continue to be trendy well into next year. Channel the look in this slinky mini with a lone red rose. It’s the perfect number for all your scheduled gatherings.

Lancaster Dress Reformation Sizes 0-12 $980 See on Reformation Smocked dresses aren’t just relegated to warmer days. Take the stretchy style into the chillier months with this gauzy take. Plus, the delicate dress is made out of lace deadstock, so it’s also sustainable. Win-win.