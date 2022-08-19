The designer behind your favorite shopping bag is expanding his roster to include athleisure.

Telfar’s brand-new Performance Collection, available August 19, includes fourteen pieces, from cropped one-shoulder tops to singlets. Telfar Clemens, the Liberian-American designer behind the eponymous brand, originally created these pieces when he joined forces with Team Liberia. He created these designs for the Liberian Olympic team to wear at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and now those coveted pieces are now available to all.

The pieces are made from compressed nylon, giving a body-hugging fit for “athletes and aesthetes”, as Telfar puts it. Just as with every design by Telfar Clemens, all pieces are unisex, reaffirming the brand’s dedication to being, “not for you — for everyone”. One piece from the range that further confirms this message a performance hijab. Other athletic brands like Lululemon and Nike have started selling performance hijabs in the past few years, along with incorporating increased representation of hijab-wearing athletes into their campaigns.

In addition to the new Performance Collection, the brand is also restocking their bubblegum pink shopping bag in its three classic sizes at noon on Aguust 19, which are sure to sell out ASAP given the latest Barbiecore trend. This would def be the perfect time to stock up on your athletic wear and get a Barbie pink bag for the gym... or for brunch, or whatever your aesthetic calls for.

You can shop pieces from the new collection below or directly on Telfar.net, but move quickly, because this new drop will sell out fast.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.