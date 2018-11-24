Whether you work from home or simply like to kick off your shoes at the end of the day, the best women’s slippers with arch support can help keep your feet comfortable. Along with contoured footbeds, you’ll find other foot-friendly features, like roomy toe boxes and sturdy outsoles for shock absorption.

First, Aarti Kumar, Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) at Advanced Podiatry in New York City says that there is a “misconception that arch support in slippers (or any footwear) is only needed if you have flat feet.” She continues, “Your choice of slippers, just like sneakers, should be geared toward your specific foot type.”

So what design features should you look for depending on your foot type? For flat feet, Nelya Lobkova, DPM, of Step Up Footcare in New York City, recommends slippers with stiff soles, and for those with high arches or heel pain, an open back and elevated heel, which “minimizes stress [...] of the plantar fascia and Achilles tendon in the heel.” As for the rest of the fit, Kumar suggests looking for a thicker sole, which will provide “increased cushion and stability,” while Lobkova advises looking for a slipper with “adequate room around the toes,” which will help prevent squeezing.

As far as materials, Lobkova likes the lightweight feel of cork and foam, which helps increase comfort when standing for long periods of time, while also decreasing the risk of blister formation. But of course, you’ll also want to keep your specific needs and preferences in mind when shopping for the best women’s slippers with support. If your feet get hot, consider sandal-style footwear, but if they run cold, cozy lining (think: fleece or faux fur) can help keep you cozy. In any case, you may want to consider a durable outsole that can handle the occasional trip outside to the mailbox.

With all this in mind, here are the best women's slippers with arch support to help you narrow down your options.

1 These Classic Clogs Made With Temperature-Regulating Wool Haflinger Unisex AT Slippers Amazon $76 See On Amazon These clog slippers feature contoured insoles made from latex and a double layer of felt to mold to your feet for maximum arch and heel support, and the quality construction means they’ll last for years to come. The rubber outsoles are relatively stiff, a feature that makes them suitable for flat feet (according to Dr. Lobkova), but since they have open backs and elevated heels, they’ll work just as well for high arches, too. The uppers are made from breathable and temperature-regulating wool, making them ideal for all-season wear, and the outsoles are sturdy enough for outdoor use. Last, they offer a good bit of roominess in the toes, so you won’t have to worry about squeezing. Glowing review: “I bought these because I was having foot trouble while running around barefoot all day in the house. These fixed the problem. Easy to get on and off, comfortable, width great, arch perfect. They aren't too warm, but my feet aren't cold. They are just what I'm looking for.” Available sizes: 5 — 19

2 Podiatrist’s Pick: The Clogs Made With Patented Foam OOFOS Unisex OOCloog Amazon $70 See On Amazon Dr. Lobkova’ pick, these lightweight OOFOS clogs are constructed with patented OOfoam technology, which absorbs 37% more impact than traditional foam footwear materials. Just as good, the patented footbeds cradle feet to offer excellent arch support and reduce energy exertion in the ankles by up to 47%. As if all that weren’t enough, they also have the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Keep in mind that these supportive house shoes are more flexible than other options on the list, so they’re not the best option for flat feet, but the elevated heel and open back makes them ideal for high arches. (In fact, multiple reviewers have reported they offer “very high” arch support.) They have generously sized toe boxes, and are made entirely of rubber — so they won’t offer much warmth or plushness — but on the flip side, they’re great for outdoor wear and can easily be cleaned. Glowing review: “I purchased these to provide arch support to alleviate plantar faciitis pain. They are amazing. The arch support is very pronounced and it works so much better than putting inserts in regular shoes. [...] In addition to the great support, the material gives a little bounce to my steps. Amazing comfort!!” Available sizes: 6 — 16

3 These Fluffy Slippers That Are Cute & Supportive COFACE Fuzzy Slides with Arch Support Amazon $24 See On Amazon The best supportive slippers don’t have to come at a high price point — and they can be pretty cute too — as proven by these fluffy cross-band slippers. The cushy memory foam insoles mold to your feet, while the contoured footbeds keep your arches comfortable and supported. The plush faux fur uppers and open-toe design offer a combination of warmth and breathability, and you can choose from fun colors like purple, sky blue, and orange. The open-back construction is ideal for high arches, but note that the flexibility of the soles means they may not be the best choice for flat feet. Glowing review: “These are the BEST slippers I’ve ever owned. The arch support is fantastic and is perfect for planters fasciitis. Plus they are so pretty and the fur is super soft. Highly recommended.” Available sizes: 4.5/5 — 10.5/11

4 The Basic Slippers With Memory Foam Cushioning isotoner Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a basic option at a wallet-conscious price, these isotoner memory foam slippers might be right up your alley. The brand’s Secret Sole technology provides extra stability and arch support, which isotoner claims is helpful for plantar fasciitis, but keep in mind that some reviewers have reported the arch support is moderate. A great pick for both high arches and flat feet, the sturdy but flexible soles offer lots of impact absorption, and the open-back design makes them easy to slip on. The toe boxes are slightly less roomy than other picks on the list, but the soft terry upper means they won’t totally confine your feet. The outsoles are durable, so they can be worn outside for short periods of time. Glowing review: “Arch support for those of us who need it. Overall slipper construction refreshingly solid and well constructed.” Available sizes: 5.5/6 — 9.5/10

5 These Open-Toe Slippers With Adjustable Uppers Vionic Relax Slipper Amazon $45 See On Amazon Even though these open-toed comfort slippers look a lot like regular sandals, they're way more supportive for your feet. Besides mid-sole arch contouring, the toe bars are curved slightly upward to support the natural gripping motion of your toes as you walk. Along with deep heel cups that provides extra stability, the soles are stiff and slightly elevated, making them ideal for both flat feet and high arches. The outsoles are made with lightweight, medium-density EVA foam, with enough thickness to offer some shock absorption. The plush uppers are soft on skin, and the adjustable top straps let you get a secure but comfortable fit. Perhaps most impressive, these slippers boast the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance. Glowing review: “Best slippers ever. The support as well as the soft fabric are amazing. I can also throw these in the wash and they come out like new!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 These Suede Orthotic Slippers That Come In A Range Of Widths Orthofeet Leather Arch Support Slippers $105 See On Amazon If you're struggling with foot discomfort in multiple areas, consider investing in these genuine suede leather slippers by Orthofeet that come in standard, wide, and extra-wide options. Like any good pair of supportive slippers, they feature premium orthotic insoles with arch support as well as extra heel cushioning (although keep in mind that some reviewers have noted the support is better for those who only need moderate arch support). They also feature a non-binding, deep design, which allows for room to stretch out your toes. On top of all that, they've got air cushioning inside the soles to dramatically soften your step and ease any unwanted back and knee discomfort. Plus, the adjustable straps on the uppers let you get the most comfortable fit, and the soles are sturdy with a higher heel, making them appropriate for both flat feet and high arches. Glowing review: “If you suffer from flat feet, pronation, or bunions, these slippers will give you lots of support and good motion control. Pay attention to sizing and you will be very pleased to have a pair of slippers you can wear that support your feet and don't result in foot pain.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard, wide, and x-wide options)

