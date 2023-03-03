It’s never a dull day for fans of The Bachelor (can you believe a contestant supposedly looking for true love was essentially reading a manual on how to *win* the show ... while filming for the show?) But for the beauty lovers of the world, sometimes, hearing the tea on the ladies’ beauty secrets is just as salacious.

Though Jess Girod made a surprise exit during Week 6’s episode due to an anxiety attack, The Bachelor fave is especially active on TikTok. And using the platform to connect with fans, she often shares sweet snippets of her personality, interests, and even a few secrets from the cult-followed show (that is still airing, might I add).

In a recent video, she finally answered a frequently-asked question in her comment section that inquired about her glow routine for glistening skin on the show. She shared with Bachelor Nation that she uses Eva NYC’s Kweeen Silver Glitter Spray: “It’s really nothing special, but we do not gatekeep here. Also — I want to emphasize that I bought this myself before the show, so this is not sponsored at all.”

As for her exact routine? “The trick is to put lotion on your chest or your arms — wherever you’re gonna put it, and then you just spray yourself. It’s kinda like hairspray, it’s just really easy. I’ve noticed that it lasts longer when I do that.”

She does warn: “The thing about this spray though is that it comes off really easily and does not last all day.” So while you may get glitter everywhere — IMO, it may be worth the next-level glisten.

And with a bit of inspiration to just go for the glow, she adds: “Never let anyone dull your sparkle.”