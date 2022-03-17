The Inkey List’s First UK Pop-Up Is A Beauty Lover’s Dream

Much like Deceim’s The Ordinary, The Inkey List has built a reputation for its no-nonsense, straight talking approach to skincare since its launch in 2018. Not only does the brand approach ingredients in a fun, accessible way, the skincare company also ensures that its performance-led products are available at an affordable price. So far, The Inkey List has only been available online. That is, until now.

On Mar. 18, the skincare brand will finally be opening its first ever pop-up store in London’s Covent Garden, which is fast becoming one of the most exciting beauty hubs in the UK. The store will give skincare lovers the opportunity to get up close and personal with experts who can help create a personalised routine for their individual skincare needs.

For a limited 10 days, shoppers can enter an “immersive space” that will feature QR codes to learn more about the products, as the brand continues its focus on improving consumer education. The interactive space will also house the IRL version of the brand’s “askINKEY” service, where experts will be on hand to give you a skin consultation and help you build a routine matched to your skin. Shoppers will be invited to create an “myINKEY profile” which will allow them to build a skincare profile, a routine, and get all the products delivered directly to their door.

Shoppers will also get the opportunity to test and try products, as well as test their skincare knowledge with a series of interactive games. If you’ve been dying to test the brand’s hero Caffeine Eye Cream, or had queries about the Kaolin Clay Mask, or think it’s time to incorporate its Niacinamide Serum into your routine, all you have to do is scan a QR code to learn more, or simply pop the products in your basket. Plus, any purchases made on the day can also be delivered straight to your door. Simple.

