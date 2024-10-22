If You Love To Shop, This Seaside Italian Town Is Your Dream Vacation

I’m a summer girl through and through, and if I could put off fall, I would. So when The Mall Sanremo invited me to spend a few sun-kissed days on the Italian Riviera before Milan Fashion Week, I felt like my prayers were answered. It was a dream come true: a day of shopping in the Italian Riviera before a week of fashion shows. Retail therapy and a breezy stroll through a historic city were just what I needed.

In Sanremo, Italy, I soaked up the shopper’s paradise, explored the winding nooks and crannies of the ancient streets, ate delicious food, and enjoyed a quick recharge amid a busy month. Here’s what I did on my trip:

The Mall Sanremo: A Luxury Experience

I took a direct flight from Newark to Milan, and from there, it was about a three-hour drive south to the seaside town of Sanremo. The Mall Luxury Outlets is essentially every shopper’s dream come true and what I would describe as the current holy grail of fashion. I spent a perfect, sunny 70-degree day (no jacket needed!) in the Sanremo location, tucked away along the Ligurian coast. (There’s also an outlet in Tuscany.)

Courtesy of The Mall Sanremo

The shopping center includes stores such as Bottega Veneta, Gucci, and Saint Laurent, and stocks current and previous season merchandise at up to 80% off. I’m a shoe girl at heart, so the pure adrenaline rush I get when I see current-season merchandise at a discount is akin to diehard football fans seeing their favorite team win the Super Bowl. After all, shopping is my sport.

And while us fashion insiders do covet our discounts (trust me, “never pay retail” is my life’s philosophy), it’s not just the thrill of scoring luxury goods at surprisingly low prices that makes The Mall Sanremo so enticing. It’s the retail center’s VIP services and experiences that make it so special. Its loyalty program, private boutique appointments, tax-free services (a blessed alternative to excruciatingly long tax-free counter lines at the airport), and VIP corner at the Poltrona Frau boutique where you can rest and recharge make The Mall Sanremo stress-free. Sleek and chic, each shop offers the intimacy and elevation you’d find on Fifth Avenue.

The Mall Sanremo is also keenly innovative in the retail space as it offers luxury experiences beyond shopping. You can book appointments at exclusive spas, yoga sessions, boat tours along the Côte d’Azur, and cooking classes at its restaurant, Food Lounge by AdHoc. (I joined a pesto-making demonstration, and let’s just say, I’m a better shopper than chef.) And if you’re craving something simple, cute and cozy, The Mall Sanremo offers seasonal workshops to decorate Halloween cookies and pumpkins.

In the rapidly changing retail landscape, The Mall Sanremo is unique. It has figured out exactly what consumers want: to feel taken care of. While late-night adding to carts is my specialty, I was reminded how refreshing and exciting it was to walk into an actual store and see the merchandise in person. The mall is a treasure trove of luxury shopping.

What To Know About Sanremo

Though the majority of my stay in the quaint coastal town was spent shopping, I was still able to indulge in a little la dolce vita. With salmon pink and butter yellow buildings that dot its winding roads, Sanremo looks straight out of a travel postcard. It’s known for its olive oil and flowers. (It’s literally called the City of Flowers.) The weather is mild and lovely.

Its proximity to the Italian and French Rivieras has been one of the key attractions for tourists throughout its history. Royals, aristocrats, and famed artists have all taken to Sanremo’s charm. You can take a quick drive to Monaco and have lunch — hopping from the Italian Riviera to the French Riviera is indeed a thing.

Courtesy of Jennifer Yee Courtesy of Jennifer Yee 1 / 2

Where I Stayed

I stayed at the Royal Hotel Sanremo, founded in 1872. The lobby walls are lined with frescoes, and its ceilings are dripping with Murano glass chandeliers in candy colors with floral designs. Coming off of a long red-eye flight, I was looking forward to a night in with room service, but the cool oceanside breeze proved to be too enticing. I booked a table at the hotel restaurant, Il Giardino, and enjoyed a calm dinner of soup, pasta, and gelato on the terrace overlooking the sea.

Courtesy of Jennifer Yee Courtesy of Jennifer Yee 1 / 2

I’m not a morning person, but I fervently believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I ordered my black coffee along with my wakeup call, and I enjoyed my first few sips on the balcony at sunrise. The hotel hits just the right balance between grandiose five-star luxury and a quaint, cozy environment you want to decompress in.

What I Ate

I took an evening walking tour of the historic old town and city center, La Pigna. Walking along the medieval cobblestones (my comfortable Scarosso leopard slippers were my savior) that make up its narrow, winding streets, it’s easy to feel like you’ve been transported in time.

I ended the night with dinner at Baccara Bistrot Bello, a lively restaurant with bright and colorful decor in a bustling area of the city. Due to its location on the coast, Sanremo is naturally known for its fresh seafood. I knew I’d have a packed week of pasta in Milan, so I went for a lighter meal: the prawn and tomato salad and the red snapper. I could eat tomatoes in Italy for days, and if I could bring them back in my carry-on, I would. I always have room for dessert, and the tiramisu was what I could only describe as a cloud of heaven. Not too sweet, not too creamy, not too coffee-flavored.

Courtesy of Jennifer Yee Courtesy of Jennifer Yee 1 / 2

Why I Loved Sanremo

Whether you’re heading to Milan Fashion Week or planning your next European excursion, add Sanremo to your itinerary. The Mall makes it easy to curate an ideal day: shopping for shoes, dining on delightful plates of pasta alfresco, and relaxing at a spa. The hotels and food are not just Instagram-worthy but also just plain enjoyable. And don’t we all deserve a European getaway, no matter the season?