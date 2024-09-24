Milan Fashion Week may have officially wrapped, but the buzzy moments that came out of the weeklong-affair will live in my mind rent-free for a long time.

Front rows were particularly dazzling: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi had eyes on the runway at the same event, while Joey King sat front row at Max Mara. No show, however, could match Gucci’s collection of A-listers. Apart from Dakota Johnson and BTS’ Jin, the glorious seating arrangement also marked a mini Bridgerton reunion.

Runways, IMHO, were even wilder. Prada, for instance, had a major Carrie Bradshaw moment when one model sashayed down the catwalk in a look that resembled the most chaotic from SJP’s character. Then there was Bottega Veneta inventing a new item of clothing that’s bold, controversial, and definitely a look.

Ahead, these and more of the wildest moments to come out of Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.

Gigi Hadid Made Her S/S 2025 Runway Debut

Apart from a couple veteran supermodels (like Naomi Campbell and Alessandra Ambrosio), runways were palpably missing a few strut queens — until Versace’s show.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid, a longtime Donatella Versace muse, finally made her Spring/Summer 2025 season debut on the Italian brand’s runway. She even channeled Blair Waldorf while she was at it and paired her floral frock with the sheer red tights (a fave of the fictional queen bee).

Bottega Veneta Debuted “Pantaskirts”

One of the many controversial trends to come out of the Y2K era was the skirt-over-pants look. To this day, only the boldest trendsetters attempt to style the look. Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy, however, gave the controversial style a new spin.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Behold, the latest wardrobe permutation: the “pantaskirt.” Put simply, they’re skirts with one lone pant leg jutting out underneath. NGL, I’m into it.

Madonna Channeled Her Catholic Namesake

Remember when Madonna caused a religious furor after dressing like the Catholic Church’s Madonna at the 2018 Met Gala? Well, she did it again at Milan Fashion Week.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “Material Girl” songstress threw on a lacy black veil over her bodysuit-and-fishnet-tights combo. She topped it with a gilded crown lined with pearls and black gems. On her wrist, she wrapped what looked like a rosary.

Gucci Debuted Floor-Sweeping Coats

Bags were surprisingly not the biggest takeaway at the Gucci show this season (though there were plenty to gush over and add to shopping wishlists).

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The most talked-about pieces the Italian house presented were floor-sweeping coats. Literally. They had trains so long they were practically capes. Are they practical? Absolutely not. Are they chic? Hell yes.

A Bridgerton Reunion At Gucci

Gucci’s front row was just as riveting as the runway. Johnson was sandwiched between Daisy Edgar-Jones and BTS’ Jin, while Jessica Chastain and Julia Garner were also in attendance.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The buzziest seatmates were Hannah Dodd and Nicola Coughlan, aka Bridgerton’s Francesca Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington Bridgerton. Season 4 won’t be dropping on Netflix for a while, so this mini Regency-era reunion will have to tide the Ton over.

Diesel Was Otherworldly

A show’s beauty look really brings the runway to a whole other dimension — Diesel’s part-dystopian, part-extraterrestrial runway was proof of that.

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Models sashayed down the runway wearing supernatural colored contact lenses. In bright oranges, blues, reds, and more — none of their eyes looked... well, human. It served alien chic.

Prada Channeled Carrie Bradshaw

The Italian fashion house brought out the oddities this season. Some of the show’s elements were seemingly inspired by insects. Oversized leather visors looked like they were covered in bug eyes, while some sunglasses’ shapes were vertically elongated with angular configurations, looking like they were modeled after insect eyes.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

The look that felt familiar to every fashion girl, however, was Carrie Bradshaw-coded. A bra-clad model walked out with a belt around her bare waist. While Carrie’s styling technique was purely decorative, Prada’s version featured carabiners hooked on an accompanying skirt’s belt loops.

Avavav Introduced A New Controversial Shoe

The indie brand saw toe-flaunting footwear (read: naked ones) and raised the fashion industry one better: toe boots, the older, more aggressive sister of the despised toe socks.

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In various hues, models walked out in calf-hitting boots with exaggerated and elongated toe partitions. Maison Martin Margiela’s Tabis won’t look nearly as controversial beside these Bigfoot-esque stompers.

Moschino Brought The Whimsy

ICYWW, Moschino is still whimsical — just a different flavor. The colorful, kooky OTT takes of Jeremy Scott are officially gone.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This season, Adrian Appiolaza’s third for the brand, Moschino felt clinical with the distressed white outfits, but still included whimsical accessories. Think: a leather bag made to look like a bottle of bleach.