There’s few other brands that does affordability better than The Ordinary. Hot on the heels of adding 15 more shades to its popular foundation line, The brand is expanding its offerings even further. Only this time, it’s hair care.

The Ordinary has always been committed to evidence-based, science-backed formulations, and its haircare line is daring to challenge us on how we’ve traditionally thought sulphate formulas in shampoo, conditioners, and scalp care.

Sulphates have been viewed as a controversial ingredient since they can strip away too much moisture, leaving the hair dry and brittle. And if you’ve typically been an anti-sulphate advocate (looking at you, curls), The Ordinary wants to change your perception of it.

“Maintaining optimal scalp health by protecting the skin’s barrier alongside effective cleansing and moisturising is very important and we are able to achieve this with minimal ingredients tailored to target specific hair and scalp needs,” Chief Scientific Officer of DECIEM, the parent company of The Ordinary, said in a statement. “With our hair care launches, we are providing solutions that can be combined together to offer cleansing, conditioning and hydration, but can also be used as stand-alone products.”

Fans of The Ordinary will know that this is not the first time the brand has stepped its foot into haircare. Earlier this year, The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density went viral for boosting hair growth, and in response to that, the brand has been working hard behind-the-scenes to add more products to its haircare line.

The brand’s new line is divided into three parts, and are aimed at transforming the hair from root to tip. The offering includes a hair cleanser, conditioner, and a scalp treatment. All set to land globally on March 8, 2022 on the DECIEM website.

For cleansing, The Ordinary Sulphate 4% Cleanser for Hair and Body, priced at £6.80, works to remove any dirt, grease, and product residue. For those sulphate-hesitant, this formula contains Sodium Laureth Sulphate-2 (SLES-2), which is a biodegradable surfactant that plays a vital role in the cleansing process. The formula is also gentle enough to use on the hair and body, and is fragrance-free.

Up next is the conditioner. The Ordinary’s Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner, £6.80, has been made to ensure that hair is left feeling weightless and light. This ingredient is commonly found in conditioners and improves the feel and appearance of hair with immediate use.

And finally, The Ordinary’s haircare hero has taken the form of its Natural Moisturising Factors + HA. Costing £10.90, this super potent scalp treatment is a first-of-its-kind, water-light formulation that offers skin barrier protection, as well as improves scalp hydration.

