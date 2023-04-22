These Awesome, Comfy Shoes On Amazon Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap As Hell

Life is too short to walk a mile in uncomfortable shoes. Your closet deserves nothing less than a collection of undeniably comfy footwear — and that shouldn’t mean you have to spend an arm or a leg. I’m frequently on my feet, so when I purchase a new pair of shoes, comfort, cuteness, and cost are the three Cs I look for.

I figured you’d want in on the list of shoes I’ve vetted, right? Lucky for you, I’ve rounded up 30 picks from slingback heels to platform sneakers. Take a look below and prep your cart.

1 The French-Girl Slingback That Will Never Go Out of Style MIRAAZZURRA Slingback Pumps Amazon $60 See On Amazon These slingbacks are very much channeling a Chanel vibe, but at a fraction of the cost. They feature a rubber sole that gives you some extra cushion, a classic capped round toe, and a sturdy heel that measure just under three inches. Wear these with a skirt or trouser and you’ll be voted best-dressed in no time. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 12

2 An Ultra-Lightweight Flat That Folds Up For Travel HEAWISH Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon These breezy mesh flats are the perfect addition to a casual look for your next lunch out or office-ready outfit. They stretch easily to your foot (they’re so bendable they fold into a ball!) and feature a soft lining to ensure no skin irritation. Go glam with a fun pop of cheetah print, or get a sturdy neutral that’s versatile for travel. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

3 A Banded Slide Sandal With Cushy Padding Amazon Essentials Flat Banded Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon With a simple design and a faux-leather dip-dyed upper, these banded sandals from Amazon Essentials are both versatile and comfortable to wear. They’re also lightweight and the insole is crafted with five millimeters of latex padding. Since they go with everything, you might find yourself wearing these cute flip-flops every day. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 8

4 The Festive Espadrille Mule That’ll Turn Heads TONIVIS Mule Espadrilles Amazon $40 See On Amazon These are, for sure, statement-making shoes! These mule espadrilles are designed with a leather sole that ensures they’ll hold up for the long haul and a slight flatform that measures 1 inch. The roomy fit guarantees you can wear these all day, while the anti-slip rubber outsole give you grippy traction. Slide these on for a playful summery look. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

5 This Runway-Ready Braided Block-Heeled Sandal Leevar Braided Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Seasons after season, the catwalks are full of designer braided sandals just like these. If you want the same look, try this pair out by Leevar. With a thick three-inch block heel for stability and vegan materials that feel like buttery leather, these look like they should cost three times the price tag. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 7

6 These Velvet House Slippers With Memory Foam BCTEX COLL Velvet House Slipper Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you love a ballet flat but are looking for an at-home version, these velvet slippers are for you, my friend. Made with a scene-stealing feather pom, these aren't your average flats. They have a moisture-wicking lining that keeps feet dry and fresh, memory foam footbeds, and a lightweight anti-slip sole. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 9

7 Some Wedge Sneakers You Can Walk Miles In Cestfini Wedge Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Almost everyone needs to buy these wedge sneakers ASAP. They have a rubber sole that gives you some extra grip in your step and lends just enough arch support. The heel measures a manageable two-inches tall, and the breathable lining give you air circulation throughout the day. Wear these with jeans for an athleisure-chic look. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 37

8 These Very On-Trend Clogs CUSHIONAIRE Guest Faux Wood Clog Amazon $40 See On Amazon In case you missed it, clogs are having a moment right now. If you want to hop on the trend bandwagon, opt for this version by CUSHIONAIRE. They’re made of soft premium vegan leather and come with memory foam padding. The high-traction outsole ensures you won’t slip, while the three-inch heel gives you some lift. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 4

9 Some Hype-Worthy Star Platform Sneakers J. Adams Hero Platform Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon An homage to the infamous 90s look (not to mention Golden Goose Super-Stars) these J.Adams platform sneakers are the jolt of electricity your closet is craving. With a classic lace-up closure that secures your foot and a two-inch thick rubber sole, you might never want to take these off. The vegan materials mimic the look and feel of real leather and the starry design gives you some fun pattern to factor into your look. Match them with slouchy jeans or a mini for a new-school look with old-school kicks. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 12

10 The Ballet Slingback Your Collection Is Missing DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Slingback Ballet Flats Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you liked the slingbacks noted above but want a flat version that’s even more wearable, these are perfect shoes for you. The two-toned design gives you a similar classic look, while the adjustable strap make it perfect to find your perfect fit. The lightweight and slip-resistant sole is great if you’re on your feet all day and the neutral color choices make these easy to pair with any outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 3

11 The Faux Fur Slipper That’s A Hug For Your Feet Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Slingback Slipper Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you love a good house shoe. Made with a memory foam footbed, these slippers contour to your feet, thus making it virtually impossible that you’ll ever want to take them off. They’re lined with a thick insoles, have a stretchy elastic ankle strap that keeps your foot in place, and they feel cozier with each wear. Brew some tea and slip these on for the ultimate day in. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

12 The Stretchy Sandal No Closet Is Complete Without DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon It’s always sandal season in my world, and that means stocking up on shoes like these from DREAM PAIRS when they’re on sale. They come with a stretchy criss-cross elastic strap that holds your foot in place all day, a non-slip rubber sole for extra traction, and an easy slip-on design. For warmer months or keeping on-hand around these house, I opt for these gems. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 14

13 These Sneakers That Feel Like You’re Walking On Cloud Nine CUSHIONAIRE Apolo Knit Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon For maximum style with minimal effort, these are your next go-to sneakers. They’re designed with a durable mesh knitted upper that allows for stretch, and a pull-on tab that secures your ankle while still giving your foot freedom. Wear these on even the rainiest days and you won’t have to worry about slipping, because these sneakers feature good grip and a slightly elevated sole. Not to mention the memory foam insole, so it literally feels like you’re walking on cloud when you have these on. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 4

14 A Bow Ballet Flat That Instantly Elevates Your Look SAILING LU Bow-Knot Ballet Flats Amazon $22 See On Amazon In a sea of neutral shoes, add a pop of pink and a bow. These sweet ballet flats are easy to slip on and even easier to style. They’re designed with anti-skid outsoles that give great arch support. With a barely-there heel they're the perfect balance between casual and dressy. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors: 45

15 A Kitten Heel That Won’t Cause Aches Or Pains DREAM PAIRS Moda Low Heel Pumps Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you put these heels on, you won’t want to take them off. Available nearly 20 fun colors and fabrics, these pointed-toe pumps have a low two-inch kitten heel and a latex padded insole for serious comfort. You’ll get a ton of bang for your buck, since they can be worn for casual and dressier occasions alike. Pair these with a straight-legged jean or even a dress for your next night out. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 18

16 The Chelsea Boot You Can Wear Year Round CUSHIONAIRE Sasha Chelsea Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon These vegan leather CUSHIONAIRE ankle boots will get you through every season. They have a two-inch block heel and a toothy lug sole with ankle tabs and elastic side paneling, so you can pull them off without a struggle. They’re also weather-resistant and come in a bold black and white colorway, too. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

17 These Espadrille Wedges You Can Dress Up Or Down The Drop Listilla Espadrille Wedge Sandal Amazon $45 See On Amazon Can we take a moment of silence for how cute these espadrille wedges are? They’re made with a soft faux leather lining, comfortable footbed, and feature an adjustable strap that secures your ankle. Plus, the platform gives you a little height to pair with sundresses, shorts, or palazzo pants. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 9

18 Plus, A Sturdy Heeled Boot Soda Glove Ankle Boot Amazon $40 See On Amazon Heels do not have to be uncomfortable! Debuting a half-inch platform that adds some extra stability and a stretchy side panelling that makes them easy to slip on and off, you could walk miles in these chunky heeled boots. If leopard print isn’t your thing, you can choose from other neutral colors, too. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

19 An Influencer-Approved Block Heeled Sandal vivianly Lace Up Chunky Heel Sandals Amazon $36 See On Amazon These have been all the rage on Instagram, so if you’ve seen them on your feed and want the same look, try these heeled sandals. The ankle wrap is long enough to wear extended around your calf for a statement, or doubled-up at the ankle for something a little more low-key. The chunky heel offers stability, while the square toe makes them undeniably chic. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

20 These Criss-Cross Furry Slippers For The Ultimate Lounge Parlovable Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Add these super-soft slippers to your cart ASAP. Your house chores won’t feel like chores when you're wearing these. Traipse around in the plush criss-cross design and enjoy its cushioned memory foam platform with fleece lining that insulates against cold floors over a waterproof EVA sole for trips outside. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 13

21 A Chunky Heel You Can Dress Up Or Down IDIFU Chunky High Heels Amazon $40 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the days you wore heels in agony, because these chunky pumps provide all the support you could ask for. Available in nearly 20 colors and designed with a four-inch heel, these pumps boast a practical silhouette that isn’t going out of style anytime soon. At your next photo-worthy occasion, opt for these. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 17

22 An Adjustable Statement Flat Meeshine Pointy Toe Lace Up Flats Amazon $40 See On Amazon These pointed-toe lace-up beauties offer a twist on your classic ballet flat. They come with an easy slip-into style, and a super-comfy rubber sole for all-day wear and a barely-there heel. Pair these with your favorite pair of jeans or a flowy skirt and you’re ready to face the day! Available sizes: 6—9.5

Available colors: 4

23 A Western-Inspired Boot Under $40 Soda Reno Cowboy Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon Need a boot that is comfy enough for all-day wear while still being oh-so-stylish? Say hello to these Soda cowboy boots. Lightweight, high-quality, and ruggedly Western-inspired, you can’t go wrong with these kicks for under $40. Pair them with a floral dress for the festival-ready outfit of the season. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 29

24 A Snakeskin Slip-On You’ll Want Two Of DailyShoes Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Getting ready in the morning has never been simpler with these slip-on sneakers. They have elastic paneling that make putting them on a cinch, and a snakeskin print that gives a little something extra to your look. (They also come in leopard, camouflage, and solids.) The rubber soles are ultra-durable and give stable traction. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 34

25 These Easy Mules For A Sophisticated Look MUSSHOE Mules Amazon $33 See On Amazon Fact: Flats don’t have to be boring. These mules have just the right amount of flexibility and feature a soft (yet durable) fabric lining. The gold hardware makes them look like a designer pair, plus the slight heel dresses up any ensemble. Slip into these backless gems that naturally eliminate heel chafing, designed in a premium microfiber suede upper with a padded footbed. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 23

26 These Pearl Flip-Flops You Won’t Want To Take Off TYFLOVE Jelly Rivet Flip Flops Amazon $17 See On Amazon These sandals just might be the cutest flip-flops ever. With a barely-there heel, a pearl-lined bow, and an anti-slip sole, these deserve a spot in your shoe line-up. Wear these with a maxi dress or your favorite jeans and you’re set for the day. And, if you look at the outsoles closely, they leave a cute floral print design. Available sizes: 4 — 10

Available colors: 7

27 A Staple Wedge That You’ll Wear On Repeat Olivia K Low Wedge Pumps Amazon $28 See On Amazon These heels combine a pump and a wedge, meaning style and comfort all in one shoe. (Cheers to that.) They have a classic round toe and a wearable heel that stands at 2.5 inches. The patent faux leather material is super easy to keep clean, plus — if you’re looking for something that isn’t neutral — you can opt for these in a metallic finish or leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 16

28 These Tik Tok-Approved Bubble Clogs scecocrs Bubble Garden Clogs Amazon $26 See On Amazon Seen on viral Tik Toks everywhere, Amazon is the place where you can finally snag these bubble clogs. They’re available in bubblegum colors from neon green to royal blue, and offer a breathable design that’s also super-lightweight. Plus, they’re designed with an adjustable heel strap, so they can switch between clogs and slides — you’re basically getting two shoes in one. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 10

29 A Platform High-Top On Par With Converse FRACORA Platform High Top Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon In case you haven’t noticed, seemingly everyone is sporting a pair of platform Converse. If you want the same look for less, these high-top sneakers are here to save you some cash. These lookalikes feature a similar ankle-height canvas design that laces right up the front, with crisp cap toes and white rubber soles. The platform feels sturdy enough to walk around in all day, and the anti-slip outsoles offer extra grip. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9