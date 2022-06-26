These Dresses Look Good On Everyone & Are Under $35 On Amazon

Need a cute new dress or two (or three) in your life? Well, you’ve just stumbled upon a goldmine, if I do say so myself. That’s because I went on a shopping mission to find us both some trendy yet affordable styles for this season — and beyond.

Need a comfy AF T-shirt dress for lazy days and running errands on the weekends? Keep scrolling for those influencer favorites. Or what about an airy maxi dress to wear on your next vacation? Got that, too. I found first date dresses, wedding guest dresses, loungewear dresses — you name it, there are options below.

In fact, all 35 of these dresses look good on everyone — and the reviews are there to prove it. Even better? They all cost under $35 on Amazon.

1 A Swingy Sleeveless Dress To Float Around Town In Romwe Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re a big fan of the throw-on-and-go outfit, then here’s a treat: Romwe’s tank dress. Constructed from breathable rayon that’s actually machine-washable — which is not always the case — its tiered ruffled silhouette is super-airy for hot or humid days. Just slip on some slides and you’re ready to go! “This dress is so comfortable! The material is stretchy and soft does not cling to your body,” one shopper pointed out. Choose between neutrals and punchy brights, like this vibrant orange. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 13

2 A Casual Body-Con Dress You Can Wear On The Reg BTFBM Bodycon T-Shirt Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Body-con dresses aren’t just for the club — see? BTFBM’s fitted T-shirt dress can be worn running errands on your way to a daytime date without looking too scandalous. It has a wrap hem and ruching along the midsection that adds visual interest and a snatched appearance. The best part? There’s a liner sewn in, so it won’t be sheer or show panty lines. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see that it “hugs you in all the right places,” with fans warning that “you will want one in every color!” Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 33

3 A Chic-AF Prairie Dress That Channels Batsheva Floerns Long Sleeve Mock Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon How presh is this Floerns A-line dress? Available in a bouquet of charming prints, it has modest flair thanks to the ruffle-cuffed long sleeves and mock neckline, but the short length and flounced hem brings major cuteness. “This was perfect for a fall/winter wedding. It wasn’t too short or uncomfortable at all,” one shopper commented, adding that it “was perfect with boots but would be great with heels too.” (Agreed!) Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 29

4 This Stylishly Sleek Body-Con Maxi To Dress Up Or Down SheIn Strappy Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon What’s amazing about this Sheln dress is how you can rock it with heels and a clutch for a fancy dinner out, or throw it over your bathing suit with some flip-flops for beach days. My favorite detail? The strappy open back is seriously stunning. If you are on the shorter side, however, you might need to plan on wearing heels with that hemline. “When you're 5'8 you sometimes have a hard time finding a dress that will be long enough. This dress is everything I wanted...It's definitely for my tall girls,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

5 A Cold-Shoulder Lace Dress For Some Laidback California Elegance OURS Lace Off Shoulder Shift Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder dress combines a relaxed silhouette with fanciful floral lace, meaning it’s a sophisticated staple you can wear for countless occasions. It has a scalloped neckline and half sleeves, along with a curved hem that just plain looks good and flows so well. Pack this shift in your suitcase if you need a dazzling dress to wear from day to dinner. “You can literally take this dress anywhere with you, it never wrinkles, it goes on easy, fits perfectly, and is ridiculously comfortable,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

6 A Kardashian-Approved Tank Dress That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Samefar Ribbed Scoop Neck Tank Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Shopping for an everyday dress that will be forever en vogue? Well, this Samefar ribbed tank dress is just that, folks. It has a scooped neckline and racerback shoulders, with a body-hugging shape that hugs off your physique in the most casual fashion. “It gave what it was supposed to give! The material is light and stretchy. It’s perfect for hot, summer days or lounging around the house. I’m very pleased with it. It gave me curves I didn’t know I had,” one shopper gushed. Pair it with some dad sneaks and a baguette bag — and voilà! You’re automatically downtown cool without even trying. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

7 The Faux Wrap Dress That Feels Like Your Favorite Loungewear Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether you need a swimsuit cover-up or an errands dress, this Amazon Essentials number does it all. Fabricated from a luxurious rayon jersey with a hint of stretch, this breezy piece is a reliable faux wrap style with an elasticized waistline, short sleeves, and an A-line shape. This dress is so comfortable that one shopper swore “I feel like Im wearing pajamas,” while another echoed that “the fabric is so soft and stretchy.” An unexpected plus? New mommies can easily wear this dress to breastfeed, too, on the fly. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 16

8 A Cult-Favorite Wrap Dress On The Dressier Side Pink Queen 3/4 Sleeve Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Got curves? Well, Pink Queen’s faux wrap dress is pretty much a wardrobe essential, then, in my humble opinion. Here’s why: The not-so-plunging V neckline and midi hem are appropriate both for the office as well as work events or parties. It’s also an eternally classic wedding guest dress if you need a last-minute ensemble. “Honestly made me feel like a million bucks all the while SOOO comfortable,” one shopper wrote. For only $35? Sold! Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 17

9 This Head-Turning Multiway Maxi Pinup Fashion Slit Off Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Buyer beware: You will get compliments galore in Pinup Fashion’s maxi dress. Put this baby on and you’ll bring big diva energy courtesy of that thigh-high slit — with zero effort put in. The flowy frock has a ruffled cold-shoulder neckline and a waist-cinching belt for a snatched effect. This shopper told it how it is: “Ohhhhh I was a QUEEN BEFORE I PUT THIS DRESS ON BUT AFTER PUTTING THE DRESS ON I OWN THE PALACE.” (It’s hard to argue with energy like that.) Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 7

10 This Flowy Party Dress With Ethereal Vibes Gloria & Sarah Ruffled Off Shoulder Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Somehow, Gloria & Sarah’s mini dress mastered the perfect balance between loose and form-fitting. Cut from a poly-spandex material that’s silky-smooth, it has a drapey, off-the-shoulder top with a pencil skirt that embraces both hip and booty to the nines. You’ll feel an instant confidence boost the second you put this thing on — guaranteed. “L.O.V.E. I am so leary about buying clothes online, but this dress is a great material, and it's adorable! Another great feature is that there are inconspicuous arm holes. It's like a tank top underneath,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 7

11 A Deceptively Simple Tank Dress With The Comfiest Ruching Stretch Is Comfort Midi Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from the stretchiest, softest blend of modal and spandex, this Stretch Is Comfort tank dress is another easy-breezy pick for long days out. Wondering if you should slip on Spanx or SKIMS with this? The gathered side details help conceal any lumps and bumps if that’s a concern for you. “The amount of ruching is just right to hug your hips...The length is perfect for me, I'm 5'5 and it's just below my knees,” one shopper revealed. “Since this is already a form fitting dress, the slightly higher neckline offers enough coverage that you could wear this dress to work with a sweater and still look appropriate. Very comfortable and versatile!” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 7

12 This Mod-Inspired Dress: An Elevated Version Of The Super-Soft Tee Milumia Short Sleeve Mock Neck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you rock this Milumia mini dress solo or as a tunic with leggings in the fall, you’ll look peak ‘60s chic. Cut from an airy stretch cotton material, this cutie has a mock neckline (it’s definitely not a full turtle, for those wondering), short sleeves, and a flared body. Lean into the retro aesthetic with a pair of mod Chelsea boots, because why not? “I like this dress so much that I have it in five different colors,” one reviewer confessed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 24

13 A Free-Spirited Mini In Countless Colors & Prints Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Available in both short-sleeved and long-sleeved options, Amoretu’s V-neck tunic dress has a whopping 27,000 five-star ratings. (Love it, but think the flowy tiered silhouette could use some shape? Add a thin leather belt and you’re set.) “For those that are more blessed in the chest area, I recommend going up a size,” one shopper wrote, and many echoed the advice. Their reason being? That chest seam: “If you raise your hands in the air when you dance (because you just don’t care) or just use your hands a lot when you talk, the seam will ride up to join in on the fun,” they joked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

14 An Effortless T-Shirt Maxi You’ll Practically Live In Naggoo Split T-Shirt Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Are you an “oversized tee” kind of person? Samesies. This Naggoo maxi dress is how you do a full-body boyfriend T-shirt in an elevated way. You can wear it to the bank, the beach, or even the bar with the right shoes. Another highlight? It has pockets for practicality and leg slits that add a little air flow. “This dress is comfy and the material has little bit of a satiny finish so it is slightly more upscale than a regular t-shirt,” one shopper also pointed out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

15 This Beloved Body-Con With Selling Sunset Vibes Verdusa Asymmetrical Bodycon Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Suitable for girl’s night out in your hometown or West Hollywood, this Verdusa asymmetrical bodycon is sizzling haute. Featuring adjustable spaghetti straps, a ruched wraparound effect, and a deep V neckline, this frock will conjure up plenty of compliments from friends and strangers alike. “I bought this dress simply just because it looked cute and I needed a go-to LBD. I was SHOCKED when I tried it on. It fits so well and is the most flattering piece of clothing I own,” a fan gushed. “The best part is how comfortable it is! It's form fitting in all the right places but stretchy enough to where I know I can eat whatever I want...Hands down my favorite amazon find.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

16 An Easygoing Tank Dress That’s Perfect For Travel Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Need a dress that does it all? Consider the Amazon Essentials tank swing dress (available in sizes 1X through 6X for all my curvier besties) and you won’t be disappointed. Not only is it versatile for bumming around the house or any daytime activity but the viscose-elastane fabric is comfy as can be and a pleasure to wear on a blistering afternoon. Layer it under a blazer and heels, and you’re automatically ready for the office or dinner. “I've been wearing mine for 3 days straight,” confided one shopper. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

17 A Classic Pencil Dress You’ll Get So Much Wear From GXLU Short Sleeve Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want a curve-hugging option that doesn’t suck the life out of you? Reasonable. GXLU’s short-sleeved body-con pencil dress truly fits the bill. Constructed from a rayon-stretch fabric that lets your body breathe, this crewneck style can be worn with any bra in your arsenal and the hem skims an office-friendly knee length. “Wanted a nice and comfortable dress for my baby shower. It was perfect, stretch was great and really soft material,” one shopper wrote of its easygoing chicness. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 19

18 A Floral Tea Dress Worthy Of Kate Middleton Romwe A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to the office or a garden party, this Romwe A-line midi dress will come in handy for various occasions. It has a round neck, half sleeves, and a zippered back for easy on-and-off. (Bonus points for being able to get dressed without ruining your hair.) The stretchy fabric lets the body breathe while looking put-together in the process. If you’ve been blessed with a chest or gorgeous curves, however, you might want to go up one size. “OMG! This dress fits perfectly! It is very comfortable. I made sure that I brought one size bigger after reading the reviews. I was very pleased with it,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 0X — 4X

Available colors: 7

19 The High-Drama Maxi You’ll Wear On Repeat GXLU Front Split V-Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Want to make an entrance but not at the cost of comfort? GXLU’S faux wrap dress is an amazing option for you to consider. Featuring a V-neck that’s not too plunging, long sleeves, and thigh-high slits, this baby will turn heads while being easy to walk in. (Better yet, there’s no tie to keep readjusting throughout your event.) If you need a summer option, there are sleeveless and short-sleeved renditions as well. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 18

20 This Elevated T-Shirt Dress With An Unexpected High-Low Hemline Agmibrelr Ruffled Asymmetrical T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a T-shirt dress that’s fancy enough to wear to a party, look no further than Agmibrelr’s short-sleeved high-low dress. Made from a substantial polyester, cotton, and spandex blend, this statement frock is super-soft and stretchy yet looks sophisticated with a pair of heels. “I wore this dress at my bridal shower and I got so many compliments on it. It wasn't sheer at all, and the stretch was just right. It wasn't too high in the front or too long in the back,” one customer added. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 13

21 The Perfect Little Party Dress You Need In Your Closet — STAT SheIn V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you want a surefire party dress or a go-to number to wear on a dinner date, then here’s one: Sheln’s spaghetti-strap wrap skater dress. Available in a vast range of colorways to suit your style, it has a form-fitting top, deep V neckline, and a short flared skirt that’s just simply fun to wear. If you prefer to wear a bra, a strapless style or tape might be your best bet. “The right thickness without being too thick or thin... Honestly I'm super surprised at the quality of the fabric,” one shopper pointed out. “I can't even begin to tell you the compliments I received all night long... This dress was the perfect little black mini dress I was looking for.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

22 This Picnic Of A Dress With French-Girl Vibes Naggoo Ruffled Mini Wrap Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon You won’t regret buying this Naggoo wrap mini dress for just $29, that much is sure. Sold in retro-inspired polka dots, charming florals, and classic solids, the precious style has a ruffled hem that adds a more frilly touch compared to the rest. “It is a little above the knee so not too long but not too short at all. Very appropriate to wear to work or a wedding,” one reviewer remarked. Just add a straw basket bag to create your very own Amélie moment. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

23 The Cozy-Chic Mini With A Cult Following PRETTYGARDEN Front Tie Lantern Sleeve Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Fabricated from a rayon-spandex knit that’s light and airy, this PRETTYGARDEN dress can be dressed up with heels or down with dad sneakers without fail. My favorite details on this one? The lantern sleeves make it look more expensive and the soft waist tie belt is adjustable, too. “Absolutely love this dress! The tie allows for a looser or tighter fit depending what you are going for,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

24 An Easy-Breezy Printed Maxi For Your Next Mini Vacation OUGES Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon For your next trip to the tropics, even if it’s just in your mind, OUGES spaghetti-strap maxi dress was made for channeling easygoing elegance and looking fine as hell. The plunging V-neck design has adjustable straps and a separate tie that cinches at the waist. “STOP OVERTHINKING IT AND GET IT,” one fan urged. “It’s perfect for any occasion. I can wear it shopping, on a date with my husband, or I can throw a cardigan on and wear it for work,” they pointed out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 41

25 A Fairytale Mini Dress That Looks Expensive R.Vivimos Deep V-Neck Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Although this R.Vivimos mini dress looks delicate and free-spirited, it’s also sturdy and supportive. Here’s why: The triangle top has double spaghetti straps that tie around your neck, and another strap that hugs your back like the band on a bikini top — all adjustable. The cotton and sheer dotted mesh combine to be gauzy and light, for a floaty effect when you’re running around town. “I love this dress, it is the EXACT same as the Free People 100 Degree Dress,” one fan swore. Another shopper wrote of the quality: “Well designed and well made. Fits as expected and hugs the chest. Loose and flows throughout the rest of the dress. Light, soft and comfortable. Has a natural wrinkle to the fabric.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

26 This Minimalist Midi That’s A Modern House Dress Daily Ritual Sleeveless V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This Daily Ritual sleeveless V-neck midi dress is just what you need in your life. It’s constructed from a rayon jersey that drapes like a dream but can even be worn as a nightgown, too, because it’s just that comfortable. The style is versatile and classic, according to fans, who noted multiple ways to wear it. “It was great for the warm days and easy to layer with a sweater over it for the cooler nights. It's very plain, but you can dress it up or down with just a scarf, jewelry, or a light jacket or duster to add some interest. Good length for comfort sitting in car without legs sticking to seat too. Packs well - quite wrinkle resistant,” as one reviewer noted. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

27 A Wrinkle-Free Dress With Deep Pockets HBEYYTO Swing T-Shirt Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wanted to run errands, pick up your dry cleaning, or grab a morning coffee in the full-body version of your favorite tee, now you can with HBEYYTO’s swingy T-shirt dress! It also makes an ideal beach cover-up since that polyester-rayon should be quick to dry. One shopper commented that this was “easy and comfy to just put on and go during the summer,” while another wrote it was also “perfect for travel--it does not wrinkle.” Choose between nautical stripes, tie-dyes, and florals. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 19

28 An Office-Ready Pencil Dress In Preppy Plaid Floerns Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Available in festive tartans and classic plaids, this Floerns pencil dress means business. Complete with a body-con silhouette, high neckline, and half sleeves, this modest dress can be worn to the office, church, or even to an after-work event. Turn it up a notch by opting for a skinny belt and classic pumps with this one. “I LOVED this dress. I got so many compliments and it even matches my Erin Condren planner! The fit was a little on the larger side, but it was perfect to me,” one shopper wrote. “The length hovered between below the knee and mid calf. I cannot reccomend this dress enough!” The best part of all? You’ll save trips to the dry cleaner (and dollars) as it’s machine washable! Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 15

29 An Effortless Tank Maxi That’s Ideal For Casual Outings Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Call this Amazon Essentials dress your new favorite tank top, except in a far chicer dress version. Sold in three colorways and two floral prints, this maxi has a relaxed silhouette with subtle waist definition over a pleated skirt and ankle-grazing length. “This was better than I expected...the material is lovely. I was in the market to find something very simple that I could wear to run errands...now I am wondering if I should make it a work dress because I can easily see how it can be dressed up,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

30 This Femme Fatale Mini In Sumptuous Velvet SOLY HUX Velvet Cowl Neck Bodycon Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get ready to feel like a force of nature: SOLY HUX created this cowl-neck mini dress that’ll do the trick instantly. It comes in over a dozen plush velvets — including this stunning burgundy hue that’s perfect for holiday season — and it fits like a glove. “I always have low expectations when buying something this inexpensive but oh my god this dress is amazing. Hits in all the right places and is gorgeous,” one customer gushed. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

Available colors: 14

31 This Off-The-Shoulder Floral Dress That’s So Instagrammable BerryGo Off Shoulder High Waist Mini Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon This might the cutest floral mini ever: BerryGo’s off-the-shoulder dress has a smocked top and flared skirt that all looks small out of the box but stretches to fit. There are plenty of variations, too, with solids and Swiss dot fabrics alongside long-sleeved styles. “I can't wait to add a jean jacket and cowboy boots to the outfit in the fall when it gets a bit cooler outside. My teenage daughter also loved it so much she ended up stealing it,” one shopper raved. “I am usually very [skeptical] of ordering clothes online but this one was a definite win. If you are on the fence, definitely buy this. You need this in your life.” Available sizes: 0 — 14

Available colors: 25

32 A T-Shirt Dress That Was Made For Netflix Marathons HiMONE Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a practical AF option to wear solo or with leggings, HiMONE’s long-sleeved T-shirt dress might be for you. The crewneck and comfortable swing silhouette helps give the body shape without being tight or fitted. One major plus? Two deep pockets — always! One shopper wrote that it was made from a “super soft, stretchy material- almost like the athletic clothing” while another added “it’s a steal for the price.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 33

33 A Strapless Maxi Dress That Goes The Distance GRACE KARIN Strapless Ruched Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This GRACE KARIN dress will be a beautiful choice for pretty much any occasion, but — more importantly — it’s apparently peak comfort from the couch, too. “I’ve turned this dress into my go to outfit to relax in at home, it’s basically my pajamas now,” one shopper confessed. Cut from stretchy polyester that feels buttery-soft on the skin, the strapless top, ruched bodice, and floor-length hem dresses up the laidback maxi. Pair it with a jean jacket in the spring and early fall when the temps start cooling for a look that’s California casual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 54

34 Surprise! A Dressy Romper (That Fans Are Raving About) AIMCOO Front Tie Ruffle Hem Romper Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Micro-mini minidresses are fierce, but a romper is not to be overlooked when it comes to one-piece dressing. AIMOCOO’s front-tie ruffled hem romper has a trendy look to it without the fear of your skirt flying up or flashing cheeks when going up stairs. “I ABSOLUTELY LOVED THIS ROMPER! For the money you just cannot beat this outfit. The material was a good quality and will last a long time when taken care of properly,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19