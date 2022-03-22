Though
swim trends have notably been moving towards the revealing in recent years, when it comes to head-turning, beach-bound looks, there are none more shocking, or more revealing, than the thong bikini.
After all, what’s a Kardashian poolside selfie without a cheeky string bottom? From Kim and Kourtney to sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the famous fam has been at the forefront, working tirelessly to normalize this booty-baring style. That being said, the Calabasas crew isn’t the only group of stylish celebrities that are huge fans of the polarizing trend, however.
Euphoria star, Sweeney, posted a poolside pic just last week, wearing an ultra-girly ruffled floral bikini from Montce (shop it ahead!) that revealed more than most. Lizzo shares bathing suit selfies on Instagram regularly, many of which boast barely-there bottoms. And Lipa rocked a sweet floral thong bikini just last month, styled with colorful jewelry and futuristic sunnies to boot.
It's officially time to jump in on the trend. Level-up your swimwear collection with the most daring styles of all — starting with the below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Jump into another hot,
hot summery trend with a tie-dye thong bikini.
Throw it back to the 1960s with a groovy floral print in an almost-neon color palette.
The classic, triangle bikini gets elevated with an eye-catching animal print that laces across your torso.
Shine bright in a mildly metallic string top and matching thong bottom in an unexpected shade of olive.
Add some subtle detail with a double-strap top paired with a simple thong bottom.
Classic and clean, but with a feminine, pink trim. This string silhouette gives both vibes.
For a
little more coverage, go for a one-piece swimsuit with super high-cut hips and a thong bottom.
Add a pop of color with a bright pink two-piece that boasts a slightly sportier top and a truly string bottom.
Opt for a sportier bikini set with this bralette-style top and thong bottom in bright, sunny yellow.
This bright tangerine set comes with a classic cut, but a daring twist (read: an underwire top and thong bottoms).
Shop this reversible two-piece style for two suits in one.
Shop Sweeney’s exact style for an Instagram-worthy look.
There’s nothing quite like the little black bikini, but a butt-flaunting bottom takes it above and beyond.
Low-rise, thong bottoms with a knotted top — this set positively
screams 2002.
A sporty, full-coverage top balances out the barely-there bottom.
A thong-style bottom doesn’t mean that you have to show it all off. Consider a high-waisted option when hitting the sand.
If you’re looking for an even
more dramatic look than the thong alone, consider a crocheted version.