Though swim trends have notably been moving towards the revealing in recent years, when it comes to head-turning, beach-bound looks, there are none more shocking, or more revealing, than the thong bikini.

After all, what’s a Kardashian poolside selfie without a cheeky string bottom? From Kim and Kourtney to sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the famous fam has been at the forefront, working tirelessly to normalize this booty-baring style. That being said, the Calabasas crew isn’t the only group of stylish celebrities that are huge fans of the polarizing trend, however.

Euphoria star, Sweeney, posted a poolside pic just last week, wearing an ultra-girly ruffled floral bikini from Montce (shop it ahead!) that revealed more than most. Lizzo shares bathing suit selfies on Instagram regularly, many of which boast barely-there bottoms. And Lipa rocked a sweet floral thong bikini just last month, styled with colorful jewelry and futuristic sunnies to boot.

It's officially time to jump in on the trend. Level-up your swimwear collection with the most daring styles of all — starting with the below.

Plus Multi Printed Bikini Bottoms Pretty Little Thing Size 12-26 $20 See on Pretty Little Thing Jump into another hot, hot summery trend with a tie-dye thong bikini.

Multi Floral Padded Triangle Bikini Top & Thong Bikini Bottom PrettyLittleThing Size 0-12 $16 See on Pretty Little Thing Throw it back to the 1960s with a groovy floral print in an almost-neon color palette.

Reina Olga Miami Bikini Set Shopbop Size 1-3 $183 See on Shopbop The classic, triangle bikini gets elevated with an eye-catching animal print that laces across your torso.

Shine Perfect Fit Thong Good American Size 0-8 $45 $36.90 See on Good American Shine bright in a mildly metallic string top and matching thong bottom in an unexpected shade of olive.

For Beauty She Sexy Thong Two Piece Bikini Amazon Size S-XL $24 See on Amazon Add some subtle detail with a double-strap top paired with a simple thong bottom.

Frankies Bikinis Tia Terry Bikini Top & Bottom Revolve Size XS-L $160 See on Revolve Classic and clean, but with a feminine, pink trim. This string silhouette gives both vibes.

Heat Wave Swimsuit Fashion Nova Size XS-3X $24 See on Fashion Nova For a little more coverage, go for a one-piece swimsuit with super high-cut hips and a thong bottom.

DOS Swim Amazon Size XS-XL $79 See on Amazon Add a pop of color with a bright pink two-piece that boasts a slightly sportier top and a truly string bottom.

Dai Li Wei 2 Piece Brazilian Thong Bikini Amazon Size S-XL $24 See on Amazon Opt for a sportier bikini set with this bralette-style top and thong bottom in bright, sunny yellow.

Plus Underwired Thong Bikini Boohoo Size 18-24 $12 See on Boohoo This bright tangerine set comes with a classic cut, but a daring twist (read: an underwire top and thong bottoms).

Lehona Plus Size Double Reversible Sliding Triangle Bikini Top & Thong Bikini Bottom Amazon Size 16-24 $73 See on Amazon Shop this reversible two-piece style for two suits in one.

Janeane Floral Dainty Bikini Top & Ruffle Uno Bikini Bottom Montce Size XS-XL $214 See on Montce Shop Sweeney’s exact style for an Instagram-worthy look.

Two Piece Thong Bikini Yandy Size S-L $28 See on Yandy There’s nothing quite like the little black bikini, but a butt-flaunting bottom takes it above and beyond.

Sweaty Rocks Sexy Bikini Swimsuit Amazon Size S-XL $30 See on Amazon Low-rise, thong bottoms with a knotted top — this set positively screams 2002.

Rounded Edges Top and Lana Bottom Jade Swim Size XS-XL $186 See on Jade Swim A sporty, full-coverage top balances out the barely-there bottom.

Sunnyside Swimwear Plus Size Triangle String Bikini Top & High Waist Thong Bikini with Fold Over Waistband Amazon Size XS-XXXXL $109 See on Amazon A thong-style bottom doesn’t mean that you have to show it all off. Consider a high-waisted option when hitting the sand.