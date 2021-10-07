From the TikTok “For You” page to the runways of fashion month, ‘60s makeup looks are cruising back onto the scene. With bold cat eyes, cut crease eyeshadow, and fluttery lashes, the iconic 60’s makeup look is gorgeously groovy as-is — but the beauty gurus of TikTok have been putting a glittery, graphic spin on the trend for 2021, and I’m obsessed with the far-out look.

Of course, when scrolling those short TikTok clips, it isn’t always easy to get the step-by-step of what the creator did or snag the products they used to create the look that earned your immediate like and save. That’s why I chatted with Karen Teomi, manager of education for e.l.f. Cosmetics, to get the how-to on achieving this trendy ‘60s makeup look. And, as it turns out, it’s actually easier than you might think.

Keep reading to get all the tips and tricks on how to recreate this throwback-inspired beauty aesthetic.

The Look

‘60s makeup looks are all about highlighting the eyes with eyeliner to create a sculpted cat eye. The latest versions floating around on TikTok use the original look as their foundation, yet offer an artful, ultra-glam spin utilizing a mix of eyeliner and glitter-based shadows. And, according to Teomi, they’re totally doable.

“You can definitely create a DIY version of this stunning trend at home,” Teomi tells Bustle. While each look is unique and requires a slight difference in application, there are a few simple steps that run true throughout the trend.

Step 1: Start With A Solid Foundation

Teomi recommends prepping your eyelids with a concealer that’s one shade lighter than your own skin tone, in lieu of eyeshadow primer. “This will not only create a base for the look, but will also neutralize any discoloration you may have on your lid so you can achieve maximum boldness,” she explains.

Be sure to choose a concealer with a matte finish to ensure the rest of your eye makeup properly adheres to it. “I love using the e.l.f. 16 HR Camo Concealer as an eye shadow primer for this type of look,” Teomi shares. “It dries down to a matte finish which will give ultimate hold.”

By Terry Touche Veloutée Concealer is also a fan favorite, thanks to its hydrating formula that boosts soft matte powders for a smooth finish. And Subtl Beauty’s buildable cream concealer mattifies the skin, creating an optimal base for oily lids.

Step 2: Draw Your Crease Cat Eye

Don’t let those words intimidate you! You’ve got this. First, snag a waterproof pencil eyeliner for more control and longevity.

There are a wealth of options available to create your desired finish. Rodial's Smokey Eye Pen will give you a long-lasting finish, but is still soft enough to smudge for a smoky look.

If you're creating the signature silhouette of a traditional cat eye, the No Budge Retractable Eyeliner by e.l.f. Cosmetics is a great choice thanks to its waterproof, ultra-pigmented formula and budget-friendly price tag. And Wander Beauty's Skyliner Automatic Gel Eyeliner is best for creating a graphic eye look, as the gel pencil offers exceptional color payoff and stays in place all day.

You can go bold with an inky jet black hue, or, for a chic neutral option, Teomi suggests selecting a brown shade.

To begin your cat eye, Teomi advises drawing a thick curved line in the center of your crease, following the half-moon shape. Bring this line up into a wing on the outer end.

Then, simply connect the outside tip of that line to the outer corner of the eye. Easy enough, right?

Alternatively, instead of artfully drawing on the liner, you can fill the entire eyelid with black liner for a bolder base.

Step 3: Blend, Baby

If you’re going for a classic ‘60 silhouette, the key is not to extend too far from the eye when blending your liner.

Teomi suggests using e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Small Precision Brush to work the liner, blending gently. You can also blend using the brand’s slightly larger Domed-Shaped Precision Smudge Brush for a smokier effect.

Sigma Beauty’s P87 Edge Precision Brush is also good to have on hand: The angled, triangular brush head is great for sweeping away an oops makeup moment.

Step 4: Get Glam

There are no hard-and-fast rules here; you can go as bold or as subtle as you’d like with the glitter part of this makeup trend.

If you want to keep the application process simple, try a liquid glitter eyeshadow with an applicator, like the e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow or PYT Beauty Glow Me Liquid Eyeshadow. Both tote handy applicators and buildable formulas that dry quickly without creasing. Lemonhead’s Spacepaste Glitter is also worthy of shout-out with its full-coverage glitter concentrate that adheres upon application.

Teomi recommends starting in the inner corner and applying glitter just halfway across the lid. Then, follow up with a flat eyeshadow brush, like the Luxie Beauty #738 brush, to blend it out using a soft tapping motion.

Allow the product to dry before finishing with a few coats of mascara. For natural-looking lashes, look to Black Sensitive Mascara by REK Cosmetics. Or, for a dramatic flutter, try Big Mood Mascara by e.l.f. Cosmetics.