10 TikTok Makeup Hacks That'll Help You Apply Foundation Like A Pro

From finding the right products for your skin tone to blending until your arm starts to ache, foundation application can be a challenge. And even once you find a flawless shade and have it perfectly applied, there’s no guaranteeing that it’s going to stay in place (especially if there’s humidity or sweat involved). Enter, TikTok — a makeup hack mecca with tons of tricks to help create the perfect foundation shade, blend your complexion products better, make your foundation last all day long, and more.
Of the hundreds, scratch that, thousands of #foundationhacks floating around TikTok, there are some really fun techniques to experiment with. Scrolling through app is pretty mesmerizing. Some videos show creators turning their faces into Jackson Pollock pieces to create a perfectly matched, customized foundation shade. And if you thought you knew how to apply foundation, there’s another creator who actually blends hers with a balloon (yes, you read that right, a balloon).
Whether your goal is to get a smooth base that doesn’t emphasize any fine lines or dry patches or to make a mismatched shade work, these tips and tricks might be worth giving a try. Read on for 10 TikTok foundation hacks that will upgrade your makeup routine.