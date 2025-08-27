Travis Kelce Is Marrying Fashion & Sports With His New AE Campaign

Travis Kelce’s got matrimony on his mind. If word hasn’t reached you yet, the Chiefs athlete and Taylor Swift blew up group chats when they announced their engagement on Tuesday, Aug. 26. (Also, where have you been?!) Less than 24 hours later, the professional football player is making another major announcement, and this time it has to do with marrying his love... of sports and fashion.

Travis’ “Live To Play” Campaign

Since 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been at the helm of Tru Kolors, his own sportswear and lifestyle brand. And on Aug. 27, he expanded his label’s reach via a new collaboration with retail giant American Eagle.

Inspired by his “live to play” philosophy, the limited-edition drop includes over 90 items of sports-inspired pieces like reimagined varsity jackets, cricket sweaters, and rugby polos. It’s also sprinkled with luxe basics, including cashmere sets and chenille designs, as well as vintage-inspired tees.

Priced between $14.95 and $179.95, the collection has a two-part drop: the first was released today, while the second comes out on Sept. 24.

“I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year,” Kelce said in a statement. (Not that he’s not used to keeping big events secret; he famously started dating Swift on the down-low. That’s a skill.) Kelce was apparently extremely hands-on with this project, making decisions from fabrics to graphic design as creative director.

American Eagle

It Has An A-List Cast

Kelce has always been a team player. Naturally, he also drafted an all-star cast for the corresponding campaign, spotlighting athletes across fields of women’s basketball, gymnastics, tennis, and football. The cast includes tennis star Anna Frey, WNBA player Azzi Fudd, basketball’s Kiyan Anthony, football players Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

In an exclusive quote shared to Bustle, Lee talked about her experience on the sports crossover campaign, saying, “Bringing together such inspiring athletes from so many different sports; it was honestly just magical.”

Lee, who wore a white cropped tank top, jeans, and a thick jacket in the photos, added, “I love getting to experiment with my style, and this collection has given me a chance to be so many different versions of myself, all while feeling empowered and confident in what I'm wearing. From the cargo pants to the graphic tees, the collection has something for everyone to make their own, and I love that versatility.”

Looks like Kelce knows how to ball and design a collection for all.