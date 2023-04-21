Twitter Is Sharing Its “Pettiest Fashion Gripes” & The Responses Are Hysterical

If you’ve spent any time on fashion Twitter this week, you’ll know that users are having a field day, the likes of which haven’t been seen since Kylie Jenner’s faux lion-head dress spawned countless memes.

On April 17, user @lingerie_addict posed an important question to the platform, “What is your pettiest fashion gripe? I don't mean something super serious and important. Give me PETTY.” And because everyone has one in one form or another, Twitter absolutely delivered. The original tweet has now been quoted over 12,400 times, with even more replies and retweets. And let me tell you, it sparked extremely strong feelings, from rage over what they consider cringe, to disgust over tacky faux pas, and even hot takes on controversial trends.

The responses are generally hysterical. Some called out unflattering items (here’s looking at you, peplums); while some raised pertinent points on why companies still produce impractical garments like fake pockets (it’s not an aesthetic, it’s for freight) or jeans with multiple button closures (because, really, who has that kind of time and dexterity?).

While it’s truly a delight to scroll through all the responses, no one has that kind of time. So I rounded up some of the best responses that were not only hilarious but — dare I say — thought-provoking, beginning with this fair and completely logical question by user adriannexbrooks.

This tweet about “seafood boil boots” has completely ruined translucent shoes for me.

Meanwhile, user DionDenisse98 teaches an important lesson on shirt lengths.

One user had strong feelings about buttcrack leggings, which, surprisingly, resonated with over 1,500 people.

Anyone who’s ever had to undo and redo these button-only jeans can relate to this one. (High-waisted ones are especially a pain.)

One Twitter user had this hot take.

Ever disliked an entire pattern? Well, you’re not alone.

As a Birkenstock apologist myself, I cackled.

Meanwhile, user Swazi_Cheri has a gripe with gladiator shoes. And TBH, they’re not wrong.

Calling all lingerie/swimsuit/fashion companies: bra cups can be tossed now, TYVM.

Speaking of cups, this tweet about cup details on tops with no boning, which then prompted this response: “even on the models the cups are not cupping.”

“There’s a thin line between soft life ambassador or PJs” is something I never want to hear directed at me.

This tweet asking the right question.

Over 14,000 very online people retweeted this anti-fitted t-shirt sentiment. Oh, and anti-cap sleeves.

Another food for thought: this tweet asking why women’s white shirts are all see-through.

And lastly, this tweet, which basically sums up the entire thread. What are we doing as a society?