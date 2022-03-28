Who needs a shirt when you’re in not one but two of the hottest Oscar-nominated movies of the year? Not Timothée Chalamet, that’s for sure.

The Dune & Don’t Look Up star stepped out on the red carpet Sunday night wearing a sparkly beaded blazer (unbuttoned!) from the Louis Vuitton Spring 2022 womenswear collection with a cropped open back, black pants and shoes, Cartier jewelry, and... that’s about it. There was no shirt to be seen.

Chalamet’s awards season style always pushes the envelope. He’s not afraid of giving a little sparkle, a little unexpected fashion, or, as proven by this buzzy look, a lot of skin. The star joined fellow nominee Kristen Stewart, who wore a completely unbuttoned shirt and Chanel hot pants, in leading with their full chests for the ceremony. And, in Chalamet’s case, everyone has something to say about it.

Some viewers (yours truly included) loved the bold and daring fashion-forward look. Others were... a bit confused. Plenty of fans were thrilled to see that bare chest. But mostly, everyone had some sort of reaction. And hey, at least no one can deny that Chalamet’s look was certainly a conversation starter.

Below, the Louis Vuitton outfit in question, along with the 14 best reactions to Chalamet’s 2022 Oscars look.

