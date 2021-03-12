Beauty
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Back & Has So Many 50% Off Deals
You’re going to want to jump on this.
Beauty lovers, ready your digital shopping carts. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty 2021 sale is here — and, as usual, the deals are stellar.
This year’s sale begins March 14 and will continue through April 3. If you’ve never shopped the retailer’s twice-yearly sales event, it’s major: You can score some of Ulta’s best-selling skin care and makeup products for 50% off. That means everything from Buxom’s fan-favorite Full-On Plumping Lip Cream to Tarte’s Face Tape Foundation will be up for grabs at discounted prices.
Each day, two to four products will be discounted, and you’ll have 24 hours to shop them. The next day, a new round of items goes on sale, and this continues for, of course 21 days. Since the deals last for just a day each, you’ll want to be sure to check the retailer’s full schedule of discounts — that way you won’t miss any of your favorite beauty tools, serums, or lash products when their price tags are slashed.
You can head to your local Ulta or take advantage of the deals online (or even order online for curbside pickup). To help you get a head start on what to shop and when, these are some of the best deals of Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty 2021 sale, and you can find the full list here.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.