Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Back & Has So Many 50% Off Deals

Beauty lovers, ready your digital shopping carts. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty 2021 sale is here — and, as usual, the deals are stellar.

This year’s sale begins March 14 and will continue through April 3. If you’ve never shopped the retailer’s twice-yearly sales event, it’s major: You can score some of Ulta’s best-selling skin care and makeup products for 50% off. That means everything from Buxom’s fan-favorite Full-On Plumping Lip Cream to Tarte’s Face Tape Foundation will be up for grabs at discounted prices.

Each day, two to four products will be discounted, and you’ll have 24 hours to shop them. The next day, a new round of items goes on sale, and this continues for, of course 21 days. Since the deals last for just a day each, you’ll want to be sure to check the retailer’s full schedule of discounts — that way you won’t miss any of your favorite beauty tools, serums, or lash products when their price tags are slashed.

You can head to your local Ulta or take advantage of the deals online (or even order online for curbside pickup). To help you get a head start on what to shop and when, these are some of the best deals of Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty 2021 sale, and you can find the full list here.

1 The Lightweight Moisturizer Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream Ulta $40 $20 See On Ulta Grab Peach & Lily’s Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream on March 15 if you’re looking for your perfect winter to spring transition product. This buttery-light moisturizer hydrates the skin without being heavy.

2 The Multitasking Makeup Product Beauty Bakerie Face Flour Baking Powder Ulta $24 $12 See On Ulta On March 17, grab Beauty Bakerie’s hit Flour Baking Powder. This ultra-fine formula can be used in a thin layer to subtly set your makeup and provide a smoothing, semi-matte finish, but it can also be used for the baking technique.

3 The Best-Selling Cleanser Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser Ulta $25 $12.50 See On Ulta If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect gentle face cleanser, grab Philosophy’s Purity Made Simple on March 21. This best-seller has a whopping 4.7 star rating with over 10,000 reviews.

4 The Must-Have Brow Gel Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Ulta $24 $12 See On Ulta Benefit’s Gimme Brow is arguably one of the most cult-classic products on the market, and it’s half off on March 27. With its hair-filling fibers, you can create fluffy, natural-looking arches with just a swipe of the spoolie.