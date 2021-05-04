13 Skin Care Products That'll Level Up Your Spring Beauty Routine

Spring has sprung, and so tulips are growing, birds are singing, and everything is fresh and reborn — including your beauty routine. Because you’ll be spending more time outdoors as the weather gets increasingly pleasant, certain tweaks to your regimen can help keep your glow on point. Enter: Bustle’s spring skin care essentials, curated for your top shelf.

Transitioning from winter to spring beauty is not exactly child’s play. It’s a period of constantly being in between — it’s not hot enough that products are melting off your face, but it’s not so cold that you have to fortify your skin barrier with the most emollient creams. At the very least, it’s prime time to swap thickness and layers for buoyancy and lightness.

With that in mind, beauty this season is all about combatting maskne (sigh), easy-to-maintain routines, soothing inflammation, and maintaining moisture. You want hydration, clarity, and suppleness — an overall ethereal glow. Whether you want to do a complete overhaul or add some freshness to your regimen, these are the most covet-worthy spring skin care launches that’ll do the trick.

A Mess-Free Oil The Oil Stick Jones Road $26 See On Jones Road Bobbi Brown’s latest venture, Jones Road, is all about ease — which is the epitome of springtime energy. The Oil Stick gets rid of the messiness of an actual oil while still hydrating and keeping your skin supple via moisturizing oils like jojoba and rosehip. Bonus points for its on-the-go packaging for touching up dry spots throughout the day.

Sensitive Skin-Safe Collagen Cream First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Collagen Cream Sephora $42 See On Sephora When you have sensitive skin, switching your seasonal routine can be difficult — you never know what can cause a breakout. First Aid Beauty is known for its gentle but hydrating products and this collagen cream is no different. The star of the moisturizer is complexion-repairing collagen, and the niacinamide and peptides boost its replenishing results.

A Cleanser From The Internet’s Favorite Beauty Brand Cleanser Concentrate Glossier $20 See On Glossier Glossier’s latest launch, a cleanser concentrate, gently exfoliates the skin and minimizes the appearance of pores, all because of the fruit-based AHAs in the formula. After 60 seconds of washing, you’ll be left with a more clarified glow.

Probiotics For Your Skin Immunity Moisturizer Layers $49 See On Layers Having a healthy barrier is one of the easiest things you can do to improve your complexion. This moisturizer’s formula includes probiotics to help cultivate the good type of bacteria to soothe inflammation and cultivate voluptuous, healthy skin.

An Affordable Skin-Saving Acid Azelaic Acid Emulsion 10% Naturium $22 See On Naturium Using acids when you have sensitive skin can be tricky, but azelaic acid is perfect for more delicate complexions. Naturium’s bottle of the stuff will help you calm redness and inflammation for an even radiance.