Beauty

13 Skin Care Products That'll Level Up Your Spring Beauty Routine

Time for a seasonal refresh.

Rosemary Calvert, Paul Starosta, Arthur Morris/Getty Images
By Tamim Alnuweiri

Spring has sprung, and so tulips are growing, birds are singing, and everything is fresh and reborn — including your beauty routine. Because you’ll be spending more time outdoors as the weather gets increasingly pleasant, certain tweaks to your regimen can help keep your glow on point. Enter: Bustle’s spring skin care essentials, curated for your top shelf.

Transitioning from winter to spring beauty is not exactly child’s play. It’s a period of constantly being in between — it’s not hot enough that products are melting off your face, but it’s not so cold that you have to fortify your skin barrier with the most emollient creams. At the very least, it’s prime time to swap thickness and layers for buoyancy and lightness.

With that in mind, beauty this season is all about combatting maskne (sigh), easy-to-maintain routines, soothing inflammation, and maintaining moisture. You want hydration, clarity, and suppleness — an overall ethereal glow. Whether you want to do a complete overhaul or add some freshness to your regimen, these are the most covet-worthy spring skin care launches that’ll do the trick.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

An Eye-Opening Gel-Serum

This eye gel-serum from African Botanics will make you look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. The hybrid formula has a cool touch and is packed with ceramides, niacinamide, caffeine, and — wait for it — dragon’s blood extract, which all work together to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines. It’s basically a cool cucumber slice with extra benefits.

A Nighttime Mask That Packs A Punch

WLDKAT’s sleep mask is a spring must-have. Ditch the thick-as-paste creams that did the trick in winter for this light but still super-moisturizing formula — apply at night and get actual beauty sleep. You’ll wake up with smoothed and more plump skin, thanks to fatty acid-rich starflower oil and snow mushroom extract, the latter of which is a mega-hydrator.

A Mess-Free Oil

Bobbi Brown’s latest venture, Jones Road, is all about ease — which is the epitome of springtime energy. The Oil Stick gets rid of the messiness of an actual oil while still hydrating and keeping your skin supple via moisturizing oils like jojoba and rosehip. Bonus points for its on-the-go packaging for touching up dry spots throughout the day.

Serum For Skin That Needs To Chill Out

The change in weather and temperatures can mean breakouts and irritation as your skin readjusts. The Blemish Control Booster is a daily serum that subdues redness while performing general damage control through its anti-inflammatory combo of turmeric and niacinamide. The alpha-hydroxy acids in the formula also help keep pores clear and unclogged.

Sensitive Skin-Safe Collagen Cream

When you have sensitive skin, switching your seasonal routine can be difficult — you never know what can cause a breakout. First Aid Beauty is known for its gentle but hydrating products and this collagen cream is no different. The star of the moisturizer is complexion-repairing collagen, and the niacinamide and peptides boost its replenishing results.

A Gently Exfoliating Face Wash

Exfoliation is so important. This simple face wash does the job with jojoba beads, which are nature’s answer to the microbeads problem (plus they’re much more gentle). It’s also packed with hyaluronic acid to ensure your skin retains moisture while being treated.

A Cleanser From The Internet’s Favorite Beauty Brand

Glossier’s latest launch, a cleanser concentrate, gently exfoliates the skin and minimizes the appearance of pores, all because of the fruit-based AHAs in the formula. After 60 seconds of washing, you’ll be left with a more clarified glow.

A Kit Of Hero Products

With travel (sort of) in sight for the first time in over a year, Allies Of Skin has paired together three of its hero products in a TSA-friendly kit. The set includes a hydrating face wash that won’t leave you with dryness, a vitamin C serum for brightening and firming skin, and a peptide-filled moisturizer.

A Supermodel-Approved Moisturizer

Turmeric’s list of skin (and health) benefits is seemingly endless, making this Miranda Kerr-created moisturizer — which uses the MVP ingredient — an obvious win. An added benefit? It comes in refillable pods to cut down on waste.

Probiotics For Your Skin

Having a healthy barrier is one of the easiest things you can do to improve your complexion. This moisturizer’s formula includes probiotics to help cultivate the good type of bacteria to soothe inflammation and cultivate voluptuous, healthy skin.

An Affordable Skin-Saving Acid

Using acids when you have sensitive skin can be tricky, but azelaic acid is perfect for more delicate complexions. Naturium’s bottle of the stuff will help you calm redness and inflammation for an even radiance.

Overnight Lip Care

The key to a healthy pout is keeping it moisturized and supple — flakiness will only make it more difficult to perfect your ‘90s lip liner look. Grande Cosmetics’ new lip mask is great for overnight hydration, and will almost make your balm obsolete because of its rich formula that includes hyaluronic acid, petrolatum, and shea butter.

A Refreshing Face Mist

Because temperatures are climbing, face mists can be a godsend. This one by Pholk Beauty will keep your skin fresh with just a few spritzes of its soothing, hydrating aloe formula — and it smells like a minty-fresh lavender field.