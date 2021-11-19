It probably sounds like a familiar scenario: You head to Ulta, armed with a detailed shopping list — and before you know it, a few extra things for yourself “accidentally” end up in your basket. Don’t blame yourself. Some beauty deals are too good to resist and the Ulta Black Friday 2021 sale is offering up tons of them. Starting on November 20 at 8pm CT, they’re pulling out all the stops to celebrate the holiday season with tons of deals you won’t want to miss.

Now that holiday parties are a thing again, it’s a great time to grab products from brands like The Body Shop and Anastasia Beverly Hills to upgrade your routine and create fabulously festive looks. Looking to treat your skin this holiday season? You can get select cleansers, including the Philosophy Purity Made Simple Cleanser, for $15. That’s a major discount on a classic Philosophy fave that’s typically $25. Don’t forget to show your body a little extra love, too. All products from The Body Shop will be 30% off from November 21-27. Winter dryness is real, so consider stocking up on hydrating moisturizers to keep your skin happy and hydrated. First Aid Beauty’s Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit will retail for only $19 during the sale — a huge steal compared to its usual $52 price point.

It gets better: Great brushes are key to a flawless beat and select It Cosmetic brushes will be available for $10. And since a radiant glow shouldn’t be reserved for warmer months, Anastasia Beverly Hills glow kits will ring up 50% off this Black Friday. Don’t worry, there’s a great deal on ABH’s beloved eyebrow products, too, at 30% off.

Don’t miss out on discounted Colourpop products either. Bold and bright makeup is always the move during the holidays, so select items will be 50% off. Certain NYX holiday kits will also be 50% off during the sale period.

To top it off, Ulta’s Black Friday sale is also a chance to save big on pricy hair tools. Get your hands on T3 devices like the Airbush Duo Blow Dry Brush for 25% off during the sale. Pick up a Bio Ionic styling iron for 30% off. You’ll be able to style (and restyle) your strands all season long. Plus, who doesn’t love bouncy, voluminous curls during the holidays?

Those Black Friday beauty deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for five more great buys you can find at Ulta’s sale.

The Best Beauty Deals At The Ulta Black Friday 2021 Sale

Beauty Bakerie’s Do It For The Graham Eyeshadow palette will be 50% off its usual $38 price. It has all the colors you need for a bold eye look, from a sparkly teal to matte chocolate brown.

Again, great brushes are key to any flawless makeup look. Whether you prefer a full beat or a no-makeup makeup look, Real Technique is offering a kit at 50% off for the upcoming Ulta sale.

Juvia’s Place makes some of the most pigmented eyeshadow palettes in the game. The Zulu palette is perfect for creating unexpected eyeshadow looks. The brand’s palettes and lip products will be 40% off.

Planning on switching up your style this holiday season? Make sure you protect your precious strands from heat damage with this fan-favorite styling spray from Living Proof. It’ll be 50% off; your hair will thank you.

Stay moisturized on the go with 50% off the First Aid Beauty Travel Size Ultra Repair Cream’s $16 price tag. Its super hydrating formula will help keep your skin soft and supple throughout car, train, or plane rides throughout peak holiday travel season.