12 Beauty Gifts For The Friend Who Lives For Getting Glam

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for beauty lovers: Holiday season has become synonymous with bright lipsticks, haute hairstyles, and all-out glitter (yes, even during the daytime). And as exciting as shopping season is, it can quickly get overwhelming, especially when it comes to picking out a beauty gift set that’s just right for that special someone in your life.

And while it may seem like your most glamorous friend already has it all, the great thing about beauty is that there’s always something new (and covetable) to discover. Plus, lots of beauty gift sets bundle cult favorite products at a discounted price, or offer mini-size versions that let you experiment before committing to a full-size item.

From a high-tech hot tool that delivers salon-quality results to a highlighter that’s almost too pretty to use, these holiday 2021 beauty gift ideas will make this year the most festive season yet.

1 A Luxe Hair Care Set Aveda x 3.1 Phillip Lim Botanical Repair Strengthening Collection Rich Aveda $70 See On Aveda Aveda’s strand-strengthening shampoo and conditioner are great on their own, but this set includes an extra reparative leave-in treatment and mask. Paired with a chic hair towel wrap designed by Phillip Lim, it’s basically like taking your hair to the spa.

3 A Skin Care & Makeup Advent Calendar Sponsored by e.l.f. Cosmetics Snow Much Fun 24 Day Advent Calendar e.l.f. Cosmetics $95 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics Loaded with e.l.f.’s best-selling skin-care staples and makeup must-haves (not to mention some seriously stunning limited-edition holiday shades), it’s safe to say the brand’s annual advent calendar would make any beauty buff swoon. We especially love that it features both mini and full-sized products, including the 15-pan Haute Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette and the cult-favorite Poreless Putty Primer. With this set alone, you can create countless different makeup looks—ranging from super natural to full-fledged glam. And then you can pamper your complexion with the skin-care products after you're done. Need we say more?

4 A High-End Highlighter Poudre d'Orfevre Hermès $95 See On Hermès This weighty compact holds a sheer golden powder that can be swept along the high points of the face for a lit-from-within glow. Sure, it’s a splurge. But a little orange box for under $100? It’ll be a great gift for your friend who admires Cardi B’s Birkin collection.

6 A Pocket-Size Palette Unwrapped Mini Eyeshadow Palette In Laguna NARS $25 See On Nars Whether IRL or virtual, it’s always good to have an eyeshadow palette with shimmery neutrals on hand to get glam for holiday parties. This one has six pigmented shades that you can swipe on your eyelids (or anywhere else you want a little shine). About the size of a credit card, it’s proof that big things really do come in small packages.

7 A Hydrating Hair Care Set Gold Lust Collection Oribe $115 See On Oribe Reverse the damage of holiday hairstyling with a trifecta of Oribe’s Gold Lust Shampoo, Conditioner, and Oil. They all contain hydrolyzed vegetable protein and shea butter that help moisturize and repair strands. It’s up to you to decide which is more dreamy: the luxurious products or the arty collectible box they come in.

8 A Post-Party Skin Care Set Night Club Drunk Elephant $68 See On Drunk Elephant All that glittery eyeshadow needs to be washed off at the end of the night — and that’s where this set comes in. Zip open the pink terrycloth pouch and you’ll find pint-size versions of the brand’s Milki Micellar Water, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, Lala Retro Whipped Cream, and F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial. Together, this dream team rejuvenates and plumps dehydrated skin overnight.

9 A Wearable Fragrance Mini Eau de Parfum & Necklace MCM $35 See On Macy's Why leave your fragrance at home when you can wear it as an accessory? For the beauty lover in your life who thinks they’ve seen it all, the novelty of a wearable perfume will thrill. Sweet raspberry and jasmine are anchored by woody notes, creating a heady mix that’s way more fun (and practical) to carry around than a rollerball. See similar items available in stock here.

10 A Multitasking Hot Tool AireBrush Duo T3 $179.99 See On T3 An at-home blowout is a gift that keeps on giving. T3 has become known for its innovative hair tools, and its latest offering doesn’t disappointment. With 15 styling combos to choose from (five heat settings and three speeds) and two brush attachments, it’s one of the most versatile blow-drying brushes on the market.

11 A Scented Polish Set Nail Spice 4-Piece Scented Nail Polish Set Nails Inc $22 See On Nails Inc There’s always that one person who you’ll never catch with bare nails. For the friend who never says no to a mani appointment, these polishes have a gingerbread-y scent but can be worn all year round. Swipe on one shade for a clean look — or try one on each nail for an autumnal Skittles mani.