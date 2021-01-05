Hot off the heels of Sephora's Sephorathon event, there's another major beauty sale coming. Ulta's Love Your Skin 2021 sale is here, and it's your once-a-year chance to score some serious skin care deals.

Love Your Skin began Jan. 3 and will continue through Jan. 23 both online and in Ulta stores. It's offering 50% off to numerous best-selling skin care items (think cult favorites from brands like Murad, Clinique, and Sunday Riley), with the discounted products changing each week. If you're a diamond or platinum member of Ulta's Rewards program, you'll also get free shipping on your purchases as an added perk.

The retailer is also making it easy to choose the best products for your skin with its Love Your Skin Routine Builder, an online portal that walks you through the five basic steps of a good routine: cleansing, toning, treatments, serums, and moisturizing. It also recommends products for each category, so you're truly covered when building your routine.

Not sure where to start? Here are five must-have beauty steals you'll be able to shop, and be sure to check Ulta's website for the full list of deals.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you're looking to streamline your skin care routine, you'll be able to snag Clinique's Take the Day Off Cleaning Balm for just $15.50. The balm to oil cleanser helps break down makeup and sunscreen to ensure your skin is perfectly clean before you head to bed.

GlamGlow's YouthMud treatment mask get the sale treatment on Jan. 14. It's a cult classic product designed to exfoliate the skin, help smooth texture, and draw out impurities. While it's usually $60, you can grab it for just $30 during the sale.

Now's your chance to try one of the most beloved K-beauty products for cheap. COSRX's power essence, which is formulated with snail mucin (it's hydrating!), will go on sale Jan. 17 and works to hydrate, brighten, and repair the skin barrier. With 358 reviews on Ulta and a 4.3 star rating, it's definitely worth a shot.

Another highly coveted skin care product that's part of the event? Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Serum, which will be 50% off on Jan. 19. This product is so popular that it's often sold out on the brand's website and even had a 25,000 person waiting list at one point. The formula helps relieve dullness and uneven skin tone, reduce redness and inflammation, and combat dryness.

Looking to incorporate more beauty tools into your routine in 2021? Grab the Nurse Jamie facial massager for half off on Jan. 20. The tool was created to replicate the massage of a classic spa facial and rejuvenate skin for a more glowing, lifted look.