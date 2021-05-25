Rumblings of a Valentino makeup line first emerged in April and beauty lovers everywhere waited with bated breath for all the glamorous details to drop. Well, the beloved fashion house has finally answered those beauty prayers and officially revealed its first foray into the world of cosmetics. Spoiler alert: It’s just as chic and luxurious as you would expect.

The Valentino Beauty makeup collection is quite an extensive one, boasting over 40 foundation shades, 50 lipsticks, and an assortment of eye products. All of the lip products and palettes will be refillable (a win for sustainability) and will play with different finishes and textures.

Created by Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Maison Valentino, the collection’s ethos is meant to celebrate inclusivity. "Valentino Beauty is human beauty, a couture makeup open to all genders, ages, and cultures," Piccioli said in a statement about the launch.

Valentino Beauty

Piccioli shot the campaign with a diverse group of 16 models to represent the versatility and individuality that the collection can bring to one’s makeup routine. “Beauty is a complexity resolved through love. Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity,” he said. “Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception. Beauty is something that gives me emotion. It is a connection.”

Felicity Ingram for Valentino Beauty

Even more details about the Valentino Beauty makeup collection will be revealed at a pop-up in London on May 31, and you can shop your favorites this August. Can’t wait that long? No problem. You’ll be able to pre-order products starting June 15 on Valentino.com. Perfect timing for those who are planning to go all-in on bold makeup this summer.