The Valentino Nellcôte Bag Is Cosigned By Bella Hadid & Anne Hathaway

Andy Sachs has been a fashion icon since her famed Devil Wears Prada makeover montage in 2006, popularizing the Chanel boots, pageboy caps, and straight-cut bangs, among other trends. It appears as though Andy 2.0 is just as stylish and acutely on the pulse of the industry’s latest pieces — especially it bags. While on set for the film’s sequel, Anne Hathaway was spotted running around the streets of New York carrying a head-turning shoulder bag. Everyone, meet the Valentino Nellcôte.

The Valentino Nellcôte’s Long History

Those who follow fashion know Valentino’s creative director Alessandro Michele is an it bag-maker. (What Taylor Swift is to hits, Michele is to accessories.) His legacy at Gucci, for example, includes the Dionysus, Marmont, and Ophidia bags, which all blew to influencer ubiquity mere months after their respective launch dates. Since he moved to Valentino in 2024, fans assumed that he would create bangers there too. They were right.

He hit the ground running, too. For Valentino’s Resort 2025 collection, Michele’s first with the label, he sent models strutting down the catwalk with an all-new design. The first Nellcôtes came in crossbody styles featuring ball studs, jacquard, and fringe. Drawing from the ’70s, the bag was par for the course of the boho renaissance.

Months later, during the luxury house’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, Michele introduced another version of the Nellcôte — this time in a roomy tote that bore similar hardware, sans fringe.

Celebs Love The Bag

Though the bag is new, it’s already been cradled by some of fashion’s finest, Bella Hadid included. Last November, Hadid was photographed in New York sprucing up a relatively low-key ’fit with the fringed style in camel. Months later, in March, she switched it up by carrying the tote version in a gray-brown.

Apart from celebs like Alexa Chung and Amelia Gray, another fashion icon was spotted with the bag just last month, on July 25: Andy Sachs. On set for The Devil Wears Prada 2, Hathaway paired her dark chocolate suede blazer with an equally deep brown Nellcôte.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Even Hollywood’s leading men are in on the style. In June, Colman Domingo was spotted carrying the black leather tote, adding his name to the ever-growing list of the Internet’s most thirsted-after boyfriends rocking large designer totes.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Wait, The Nellcôte Costs How Much?!

Both the fringe shoulder bag and shopper come in multiple sizes — a small and a regular for the shoulder, and a mini, medium, and large for the tote. The fabric selection is also impressive. Valentino carries the bag in suede, calfskin leather, ponyhair-effect, and various embroideries. It’s also been introduced in a belt bag and a camera bag-esque crossbody style.

The price range of the style is wide — it goes from $1,980 for the mini suede tote to $2,690 for the regular-sized fringe crossbody to $3,450 for the medium tote, and even higher for embroidered styles. One of the larger, more intricately embellished pieces, for example, goes for $6,250. Secure the bag, below.