It’s widely known that Vanessa Hudgens’ favorite holiday is Halloween. She celebrates it for an entire month, going all out on the spook-tacle from witchy date nights to elaborate scary costumes. But would it really come as a surprise that the star of The Princess Switch, one of the greatest comfort Christmas franchises, is a big sucker for the end-of-year festivities as well?

“I’m pretty cliche when it comes to holidays. I’m reaching for reds, greens, [and] sparkles,” the actor tells Bustle of her Christmas-y wardrobe. Even though she often prefers a cozy moment, she says, “I really do love glitz and glamour.” So she puts her affinity for dazzling numbers front and center at holiday parties: “That’s the one time you can get away with being as glitzy as you want, so bring out all the sparkles and sequins.”

This year, the 35-year-old will be spreading the holiday cheer (and style) through Kohl’s. She’s curating a selection of hosting staples and wardrobe musts and starring in the retail giant’s holiday campaign. It’s a homecoming, really. The actor made waves in 2011 when she starred in several Candies campaigns, a Kohl’s in-house brand. Now, over a decade later, she’s making her big return.

Courtesy of Kohl's

Below, Hudgens talks all things holiday dressing, how she’d style her High School Musical character, Gabriella Montez, this Christmas, and more festive fun.

Let’s start with holiday traditions. What’s one of your favorites?

I make mulled wine every year and it makes the house smell so amazing. The first time I had it was when I was in Paris with my mom. I think it was fall. Just sitting in the park with her, sipping the warm mulled wine, it felt so classic and cozy, so I took it upon myself to start making it every year and all my friends look forward to it as well.

You’re known as a Halloween costume girlie. Are you planning on doing any costumes for Christmas this year?

I love me a onesie. I definitely have the Elf onesie in my Christmas clothes box in storage. Onesies are as far as I take it when it comes to costumes for Christmas.

Working with Kohl’s on the brand’s holiday campaign must be so nostalgic, especially seeing your Candies campaigns from 2011.

It’s amazing. I love Kohl’s so much because they really have everything you need for all the different stages of life. It’s so funny looking back at the old campaign photos and I’m like, “Oh my God, I was such a baby.” But it’s a testament to how you can really evolve with them.

Trends from that era are coming back. Are there any trends you'd never go near again?

Leg warmers were such a big thing, but did they really make a whole lot of sense? Now the chunky, thick socks are definitely back in style, so trends always make their way back around.

Your Candies campaign from 2012 was about a decade ahead of current barely there trends and it seems like you still love the look. Last time we saw you on the red carpet, you were rocking a similarly spicy exposed undies outfit. What’s your approach to barely there dressing now versus back then?

Courtesy of Candie's

Honestly, it’s the same. To me, it’s all about what you feel comfortable in — there's no right or wrong way to express a trend. What makes it fun is that you get to really explore your individual fashion, and whatever comfort level that means for you is what you should lean into.

When I’m doing a sheer moment, I’m not really comfortable in a thong underneath, so I’ll wear a full brief, and that just makes me feel more comfortable and confident.

You’re very much a part of projects that are super nostalgic, especially High School Musical. Would you say Gabriella is a Christmas girl? What would she be wearing for the holidays if you had to dress her up?

I think she’s a very festive girlie. Gabriella would wear a sequined dress. There’s one by Simply Vera — a short but modest one — I feel like that is Gabriella’s dress, and she’d pair it with a faux fur coat and a pair of boots. I have a pair of boots that I selected of my favorite products from Kohl’s that are by Nine West that are super cute, and really feel like she would wear those.

Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Zac Efron, and Vanessa Hudgens. Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Now there’s a new HSM book out with interviews from Lucas Grabeel. How do you feel about it?

I love Lucas so much. I think of him as family, he was at my wedding. If anyone is to tell the story, he would do a fantastic job.

Do you ever feel nostalgic about revisiting that time of your life?

It feels like another life, it was so long ago. But I will forever be grateful for that time and for what it did for me in my career. It’s so funny, I literally got sent a meme about the Troy and Gabriella necklace moment where it’s like, “T as in Troy,” and then someone put, “No, Gabriella, T as in The Dodgers are about to sweep.” And I was like, “Hell yeah.” It’s so funny that that is the meme that keeps on giving, it will never die.

