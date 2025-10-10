Victoria Beckham was a style icon from the moment she was crowned Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, and now, she’s explaining how she got there. In her new self-titled Netflix documentary, Beckham details how she transformed from girl group member to full-blown fashion designer, taking viewers behind the scenes as she plans her label’s biggest show to date during Paris Fashion Week.

Naturally, when it came time for the documentary to premiere, Beckham had to uphold her sartorial reputation — and she understood the assignment. On Oct. 8, as she attended the London premiere with her husband, David Beckham, and their children Cruz, Romeo, and Harper in tow, she lived up to Posh Spice’s promise, donning a sleek and elegant ensemble that incorporated just a little sultry spice.

Victoria’s Chic Skirt Suit

Walking the red carpet, Beckham inverted the classic LWD (little white dress) by going a little more corporate-core and adding her own spicy twist. She donned a pleated cream-hued top with a plunging V-neck collar, which she tucked into a matching high-waisted pencil skirt, featuring a clean-lined hem and a large leg slit for maximum side exposure.

Beckham topped her monochromatic look with a crisp white blazer, featuring padded shoulders and nearly invisible lapels. By casually draping the piece over her shoulders, she gave it a cape-like effect.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

In true Posh fashion, she kept her bling understated, wearing just a pair of dainty silver bobble earrings. She completed her look with contrasting peep-toe heeled sandals in black, Posh Spice’s signature color.

The Spice Girls’ Looks

Aside from her family, Beckham welcomed some very special guests to her premiere. Three of her fellow Spice Girls — Geri Halliwell (aka Ginger Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — walked the red carpet in support of their former bandmate, with only Melanie B (Scary Spice) missing out on the fun.

Halliwell, who attended with her husband, Christian Horner, and their daughter Olivia matched Beckham’s all-white aesthetic, donning a turtleneck sweater with a lacy maxi-skirt and cozy knit cardigan. She accessorized with a white Lady Dior east-west bag.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Bunton also put her own spicy twist on the corporate-core trend, donning a pine green pantsuit with a completely sheer top underneath, exposing her lacy black bra. She added a matching top-handle bag and peep-toe platform heels.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Mel C also followed Beckham’s lead, donning a classic black velvet pantsuit with a shimmering black crop top underneath, exposing her midriff. She carried an oversized matching box clutch to complete her look.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Even as the Spice Girls’ style gets more refined overtime, they still know how to spice up our lives.