Shopping vintage is hot — just ask TikTok. Fashion content creators aren’t gatekeeping where they find the best deals for #VintageHauls, especially when it comes to bags.

According to Vestiaire Collective’s resale report with BCG, released earlier this month, the secondhand fashion market is growing by 10% yearly, three times faster than the firsthand market. It’s currently valued between $210 and $220 billion and is estimated to reach $360 billion by 2030, accounting for 10% of global fashion and luxury sales. Bag-specific stats are even more impressive, as preloved bags make up 66% of U.S. closets across generations.

It’s easy to see why there’s a renewed interest in shopping secondhand luxury carryalls. Some of the today’s buzziest it bags, including the Celine Luggage, Chloé Paddington, and Prada Re-Edition, are all reincarnations of previous designs. And with nostalgia being a driving force of trends, more and more people are looking to the past — and its corresponding it bags — for a style North Star.

With countless bags on the market, it can be daunting to know where to invest your hard-earned money. After all, just because they’re vintage doesn’t mean they’re cheap. (Some bags even appreciate.) So, to help you figure out what should be on your wishlist, I commissioned Bustle’s chicest editors to share eight vintage styles they’re coveting.

Ahead, you’ll find the best editor-approved vintage bags to shop, from discontinued styles to it pieces of yesteryear.

“Tell me why the Celine Trapeze still has a chokehold over me. Originally released in 2010 during Phoebe Philo’s tenure, the trapezoid-shaped bag has only been available on resale sites for the better part of a decade. I get it, it’s not as practical as other silhouettes — but that’s kind of what I like about it. The expandable wings (which I personally think are pretty practical because it allows for extra space) are what make it so unique; they remind me of a stingray. Honestly, now that I know how much cheaper it is on Vestiaire, I’m about to pull the trigger.” — Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor of Experiences & Style, Bustle

“The Chloé Paddington bag is back, and I, for one, am very excited about it. It’s the perfect size, not obnoxiously large or uselessly small, and comes with a built-in charm. This one in particular is on my fall wishlist because of its perfectly worn-in leather and delicious burgundy color. The mixed metals also make it easy to pair with any outfit.” — Stephanie Sanchez, Senior Fashion & Accessories Editor, BDG

“After seeing the Hermès Spring/Summer 2026 show, with the one and only Ina Garten sitting front row holding her Hermès bag, my head has been in the clouds about owning a Kelly bag. I love this one from Vestiaire Collective since it has the perfect amount of imperfections and casual, worn-in vibe. It doesn’t look precious, but it screams luxury and cool-girl refinement. It’s very Olsen twins; very Kate Moss carrying her Kelly on the beach. I’m so obsessed with the idea of weaving luxury into a busy life.” — Jennifer Yee, Fashion Market Director, BDG

“Louis Vuitton was one of the first designers I learned about when I was young, thanks in no small part to the ubiquity of the brand’s Stephen Sprouse collab collection. In 2001, when Marc Jacobs was still the label’s creative director, he tapped the graffiti artist to reinterpret the monogram and ‘deface’ several heritage bag styles, including the Alma, Pochette, and Keepall. To this day, style icons like Bella Hadid continue to rock the limited-edition collab. This one in particular just shot back up to No. 1 on my wishlist. I need to get this for my 11-year-old self.” — Alyssa Lapid, Style Writer, Bustle

“This bag is at the top of my wishlist. As someone with an edgier style who still loves a pop of color, the Balenciaga City feels like a dream come true. I love how the silver hardware adds a utilitarian edge, while the fringe and attached charms give it character without loudly announcing it’s a designer piece. I also adore that this bag is meant to be worn — it has a naturally slouchy shape, which just so happens to be right on trend, and the leather only gets better with age.” — Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant, BDG

“When I say I need this bag… I need this bag. A black bag with gold hardware already has me salivating, but that unique ‘G’ buckle? I know it stands for Gucci, but it feels practically monogrammed for me. How could I possibly resist?” — Gracie Farquhar, Senior Social Media Strategist, Bustle

“The Mulberry Roxanne embodies the effortless, free-spirited vibe of the early 2000s, which I love. It’s the bag equivalent of a skinny scarf and a newsboy hat — a simple addition to any outfit that says, ‘I’m here, I’m cool, and I don’t even care.’ The OG Roxanne bag features two front pockets, double top handles, and a thrice-buckled enclosure, as well as a maximalist display of bronze rivets. As Y2K bags have come back in vogue, Mulberry reissued the Roxanne, with added mini and shoulder bag versions. The new collection boasts an updated, sleek silhouette, and toned-down use of hardware — but for real devotees of the naughties aesthetic (aka me), the vintage Roxanne is the way to go.” — Megan LaCreta, Editorial Assistant, Bustle

“I’m all about the Gucci Dionysus because it was Alessandro Michele’s first major introduction for Gucci in 2015, and it has remained an iconic piece ever since. It’s effortlessly chic, with a monogram that’s bold yet subtle, making it the perfect accessory for any occasion, whether you’re heading out for a night on the town or just running errands. The Gucci Dionysus has proven itself to be versatile, timeless, and effortlessly stylish.” — Ashirah Curry, Associate Market Editor, BDG