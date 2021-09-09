Right in the middle of Fashion Week is another style-studded event. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 this year, airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hosted by rapper and singer Doja Cat, nominees include Cardi B, Saweetie, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande. Additionally, Billie Eilish, Simone Biles, and Hailey Bieber are on the docket as presenters.
Though each artist’s music is what’s going to be on true display, the excitement over the red carpet is always a big win. And when it comes to music awards, the fashion philosophy is the bolder the better. After all, the VMAs have brought us Destiny’s Child’s coordinated looks, Lizzo’s “Siren” gown, and most recently Miley Cyrus’ totally sheer dress. Head-turning fashion is the goal — and VMAs attendees rarely disappoint.
This year, we anticipate that ‘90s fashion will be alive and well, due to the resurgence of everything from slip dresses to edgy lug soles for general daily wear. And while you’ll have to wait until Sunday night to see all the best looks that are actually going to walk the red carpet, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the past few years of looks that dabbled in the retro decade as well.
Ahead, find the 10 best ‘90s-inspired VMAs red carpet outfits so far.