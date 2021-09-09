Right in the middle of Fashion Week is another style-studded event. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 this year, airing live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hosted by rapper and singer Doja Cat, nominees include Cardi B, Saweetie, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande. Additionally, Billie Eilish, Simone Biles, and Hailey Bieber are on the docket as presenters.

Though each artist’s music is what’s going to be on true display, the excitement over the red carpet is always a big win. And when it comes to music awards, the fashion philosophy is the bolder the better. After all, the VMAs have brought us Destiny’s Child’s coordinated looks, Lizzo’s “Siren” gown, and most recently Miley Cyrus’ totally sheer dress. Head-turning fashion is the goal — and VMAs attendees rarely disappoint.

This year, we anticipate that ‘90s fashion will be alive and well, due to the resurgence of everything from slip dresses to edgy lug soles for general daily wear. And while you’ll have to wait until Sunday night to see all the best looks that are actually going to walk the red carpet, it’s time to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the past few years of looks that dabbled in the retro decade as well.

Ahead, find the 10 best ‘90s-inspired VMAs red carpet outfits so far.

Taylor Swift, 2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Taylor Swift embraced the activewear trends of the 1990s and elevating the look for after-hours, choosing a cropped top and allover embellished look for the 2015 VMAs.

Hailey Bieber, 2017 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The ‘90s were all about sheer looks and jumpsuits, all of which Hailey Bieber rocked at the 2017 MTV VMAs in a black lace slim-fit jumpsuit.

Nicki Minaj, 2017 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In the ‘90s, futuristic materials like pleather, latex, and PVC were all the rage. Nicki Minaj chose a pink latex one-piece for the 2017 MTV VMAs that is likely to show up on the red carpet again soon.

Ariana Grande, 2018 Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Ariana Grande is a ‘90s queen, both on the red carpet and off. For the 2018 VMAs, she slipped into an iconic retro little black dress that she paired with thigh-high boots to match.

Lizzo, 2019 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lizzo went for the ‘90s sporty look while on stage in 2019, pairing her one-piece bright yellow bodysuit with a pair of matching high-top kicks.

Gigi Hadid, 2019 Jim Spellman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Gigi Hadid went for the structured look when it came to her 1990s-inspired outfit, going for an all-nude look with a satin bustier top and low-slung pants to match in 2019.

Lady Gaga, 2020 Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There are few looks as nostalgic as the T-shirt worn as a dress, which Lady Gaga sported like a pro in 2020. The best part is she chose a vintage MTV tee for the occasion.

Bella Hadid, 2020 Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Hadid went for the slouchy, low-slung, ‘90s oversized pants look for the 2020 MTV VMAs, choosing an all-black look with a sheer top to balance out the menswear-inspired pants.

Madison Beer, 2020 Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madison Beer went for the 1990s version of the LBD at the 2020 VMAs, slipping into a barely-there mini dress with a sheer overlay, off-the-shoulder accents, and cutout mock-turtleneck top.