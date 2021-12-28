40 Ways To Look More Put Together While Still Dressing Super Comfortably

In an era of working from home, Marie Kondo-ing closets, and becoming unashamed outfit repeaters, I’m looking for pieces that are versatile and comfort-first. Do I still enjoy a cutout bodysuit just as much as the next person? Of course. Am I constantly on the hunt for wardrobe staples that are incredibly comfy and still make me feel like I have some semblance of my life together? Also yes.

While it's tempting to roll out of bed and onto your laptop wearing an oversized tee and shorts, it feels exponentially more productive to wear pieces that are semi-structured — even if it’s just a matching loungewear set. Simply knowing that an outfit was intentionally chosen for the day changes the game, promise.

With Amazon retailers tuning in to the trend, there’s a plethora of affordable five-star styles available. From leggings that look like pants to soft mock-neck tops, there is virtually no shortage of options to make you look like you're the type of person who plans their outfits the night before. And when it comes to wearability, an important epiphany has taken over the world: comfort should never be compromised. These online finds are proof that you won’t have to.

1 Impossibly Comfortable Leggings That Look Like Your Sleekest Jeans Amazon Essentials Pull-on Denim Jegging Amazon $30 See On Amazon It's a love story for the ages: the one where classic denim meets maximum comfort. Washing machine-friendly with an effortless pull-on capability, these super-soft jeggings are just the thing for nailing a coveted look that is put together yet uncomplicated. Plus, you can wear them on repeat and they’ll still look brand new — the win we’ve been waiting for. One shopper put them to the ultimate test: “Wore these four times during a Disney trip. Tons of walking, climbing in and out of rides, lots of activity. These never got baggy knees, or felt stretched out,” they reported. Available sizes: 0 — 20 (short, medium, and long)

Available colors: 13

2 A Buttery-Soft Bodysuit For Quite Literally Any Occasion MANGOPOP Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon In a world of capsule wardrobes and universal strides towards versatile staple pieces, streamlined bodysuits are the crème de la crème of essentials. This mock-neck number is made from a pajama-like modal fabric that feels like heaven, and comes complete with a snap closure for all-day convenience. More than 18,000 shoppers have given it positively glowing reviews, noting it was lightweight and true to size — plus, the lighter colors promise to be opaque. I’m about to add every color to my cart. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

3 A Plush Cardigan That’s Almost Too Soft To Be Real ZESICA Popcorn Open Chunky Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you're in the market for a blanket-adjacent sweater — and who could blame you — ZESICA’s batwing cardigan is the answer. This cozy staple hits right below the hip in a cocoon fit just made for wrapping up, comes in a plethora of color options, and even includes pockets. (Yes!) Needless to say, the styling possibilities with this chunky knit are basically endless. “Perfect for snuggling on the couch or wearing it out on the town,” as one shopper remarked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

4 A T-Shirt Midi Dress That Looks Shockingly Elegant DB MOON Empire Waist Dress with Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s the 21st century and social media is full of styling hacks to get maximum mileage out of staple pieces like this long-sleeved dress. Made from a rayon knit, it’s softer than a broken-in tee — several reviewers confessed that they considered sleeping in it — but looks miles more refined thanks to its defined waist over a pleated skirt. Style it with riding boots or your favorite pair of heels — accessorizing is the name of the game here, making it “the perfect ‘day to night’ attire,” as one shopper put it. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

5 Souped-Up Cable Knit Socks To Feel Like You Have Your Life Together Mcool Mary Cable Knit Dress Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Premium double-knit crew socks infused with a long-lasting natural deodorant are the epitome of a life put together. A bit on the thicker side, these socks are still breathable so you get the ultimate double-header of warm and dry. Style them with your favorite loungewear set or layer them under strappy sandals for a decidedly on-trend look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

6 A Sweatshirt Dress That’s Peak Cozy-Chic Amazon Essentials Plus Size Fleece Crewneck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon A fleece-lined sweatshirt dress with stellar Amazon reviews dubbing it the comfiest and coziest piece in their closets? Put me down for one in every color, thanks. This athleisure-inspired essential easily transforms into a chic weekend outfit with a dash of accessorizing, yet still remains the warmest (and fuzziest) house dress for WFH days. Add to that a pair of pockets, and I’m sold. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 10

7 Sophisticated Dress Pants With Hidden Elastic GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon The era of uncomfortably structured work trousers is officially over now that these dress pants exist. Designed with elastic backing the waistline beneath an attached belt, they slip right on and will stay comfortable through endless meetings. With paper bag pleats and bowknots at the ankles, these smooth slacks will make for the quintessential casual-meets-professional moment. Pop on some strappy heels and you’re in business. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 44

8 A Cozy Oversized Button-Down That’s So On-Trend Magritta Button Down Long Sleeve Amazon $34 See On Amazon Shackets are everywhere right now, and this Magritta button-down shirt is the trend’s poster child. You can score it in corduroy or plaid depending on your favorite version of the fad — both of which are having a major moment this season. If you love feeling cozy all year long, this lightweight addition to your expertly-filled wardrobe will undoubtedly turn heads while still looking equal parts polished and effortless. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

9 Faux Leather Leggings That Retro Gong Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $60 See On Amazon There are few things I want more than a truly good pair of faux leather leggings, and these pass the test with flying colors. They package a realistic leather texture with performance-inspired details, including four-way stretch and a gusset to ensure a truly smooth fit. With a satisfying blend of compression and breathability, this luxe-looking find is an incredible alternative to the infamous Spanx leather leggings at half the price. “Honestly I cannot tell the difference,” raved one fan who owned both. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

10 A Slouchy V-Neck Tee With 30,000 Ratings MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon I am a firm believer that soft short-sleeved V-neck tees like this one will always be in style, no matter the surfacing trends. Whether you're wearing this cute piece to lounge in or popping it over a classic denim jean, the roll sleeve detail and casual neckline make for an essential that is both timeless and forever practical. Amazon shoppers seem to agree, comparing it to favorite brands like Old Navy and Merona: with 30,000 ratings, well over half of them are a perfect five stars. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

11 Some Stretchy Headbands To Jazz Up Second-Day Hair Huachi Twist Knotted Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon All in favor of retiring ponytail holders for these headbands, say “aye.” The soft ribbed twist-knot style sits comfortably on your head while also making a statement, and the headbands are 100% anti-headache so you aren’t tempted to yank it off in the middle of a hectic day. Each set comes with a collection of eight color-coordinated shades that are virtually guaranteed to match everything in your closet. “I love wearing these to the gym because having the front top knot makes me feel less like my hair is just sweaty and slicked down with an exercise head band!! I’ve worn them out with a nice outfit as well,” one shopper raved, noting they also laundered like a dream. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 8

12 A Bodycon Wrap Dress That Looks Expensive LAOLASI Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bodycon faux wrap dress has stirred up so much hype. If the rave reviews aren’t about its elegant cut that makes shoppers feel like a million bucks, they’re probably for the material: a stretchy polyester-spandex blend with a fleece lining that keeps wearers looking good and feeling comfy. Honestly? My bet is both. "This dress did not disappoint! It fit perfectly and the material is really decent quality...I went back and bought a second one in a other color immediately,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 26

13 This Chunky Turtleneck Sweater Dress With A Cult Following Pink Queen Loose Oversize Turtleneck Amazon $24 See On Amazon Almost everyone needs a casual-chic sweater dress in their closet, especially one with pockets. This batwing turtleneck dress pairs especially well with tall boots and makes for a snazzy little look that is secretly low-maintenance, but it’s not too long to layer over jeans and leggings, either. On days it feels impossible to decide what to wear, having essentials that are one-stop-shopping is key. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

14 Ballet Flats That Are Truly Made For Walking Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Amazon $22 See On Amazon I will admit, there was a phase when I hopped off the flat shoe bandwagon in a failed bid to convince myself that high heels were worth the discomfort. (I'm 4'11.) But, as the world gravitates towards comfort above all else, ballet flats with cushy memory foam pads and a soft microfiber lining are equal parts walkable and polished with virtually any outfit. “These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire,” one fan gushed, and more than 20,000 five-star ratings agree. Available sizes: 5 Wide— 15 Wide

Available colors: 34

15 This Buffalo Plaid Cardigan Adds A Pop To Any Outfit MEROKEETY Plaid Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Now is the time to up your cardigan game, and this buffalo plaid open-front cardigan is the quintessential piece to start. With a crisp look and a soft feel, the knit cardigan falls just below the hip and features a ribbed hem and cuffs for an ultra-relaxed fit that will keep you warm. It’s a natural over leggings and a slouchy tee during downtime, but also looks sharp with a little black dress. “Looks expensive well structured and wears that way,” one fan praised. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

16 A Cold Shoulder Top That Elevates The Basic Tee ALLEGRACE Plus Size Shoulder Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon It's like a flowy tee, but better: this plus-sized tunic top adds subtle flair to the average T-shirt. Ideal for warmer days when you want to switch up the tank and tee rotation, its fluttering peekaboo sleeves reveal a hint of bare shoulder. It’s long enough for leggings, but not too bulky for a French tuck with jeans. Oh, and it has a glowing 4.5 stars after nearly 15,000 ratings. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 28

17 Yoga Pants With Pockets To Wear For Work Or Play YOHOYOHA Plus Size Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon For the legions of yoga pants lovers out there, these bootcut leggings are the kind you'll want to order in bulk. (You know, just in case.) They feature a sky-high waist and pockets that make them look like dress pants, but the washable polyester-spandex hybrid makes them ridiculously comfortable while staying true to shape after wear and wash. “Bought 2 pair of these and then ended up buying 2 more. I love these pants a lot. I wear them to work every day, and they’re also great for working out,” remarked one shopper — who ultimately ended up buying a pair for almost every day of the week. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large (regular & petite options)

Available colors: 2

18 A 100% Cotton Button-Down For That Neat, Crisp Look Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon How much more put-together can you get than a sharp button-down shirt? Made of pure cotton poplin and featuring a single-button cuff for an ultra-tailored look, this shirt is an avowed wardrobe staple that easily adapts to the aesthetic of your choice. Whether you're in the market for an office-worthy basic or you want to give it a loose tuck over high-waisted denim shorts, the power of this baby is its ability to work with anything. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

19 A Wonderpant For Work & Beyond That Looks Custom-Tailored Yogipace Bootcut Dress Pants Amazon $38 See On Amazon After countless claims that yoga pants and work pants were mutually exclusive, we have reached the point where the impossible is now possible. Meet a dress pant that is wrinkle-free, high-stretch, and has a faux fly for maximum comfort that flies under the radar. The pair is also moisture-wicking and features four functional pockets, making it the ultimate pick for long days at the office without breaking the dress code. Also noteworthy? An incredible range of inseams, available in lengths spanning from 27 to 37 inches. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (6 lengths available)

Available colors: 6

20 A Matching Loungewear Set Shoppers Are Obsessed With PRETTYGARDEN Solid Color 2-Piece Sweatsuits Amazon $29 See On Amazon Want to unwind in style? This two-piece sweatsuit proves that maximum comfort and a snug fit can seamlessly coexist. The slouchy top features dropped shoulder seams for an easygoing finish, and the slim joggers taper to the ankle. (And, yes, I promise they have pockets.) The set is available in 30 colors and prints, including tie-dye and vibrant solids. Working from home just got so much cuter. “The second I put it on my body I didn't want to take it off that's how much I absolutely love this. It's casual and chic and wonderful,” a reviewer gushed. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

21 An Elevated French Terry Crewneck That Checks All The Boxes Amazon Essentials Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This fleece-lined pullover is a far cry from your standard-issue sweats of high school gym class. Amazon Essentials' sweatshirt is made from ultra-soft French terry fleece — seriously, you have to feel this — and has slight ribbing on the collar, cuffs, and hem coupled with sporty seams for a traditional look. It’s available not only in a rainbow of solids, but also prints like Breton stripes and cheetah you’ll definitely want to score while you can. With this crewneck, comfy and cute is a guarantee. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

22 This Breezy Tunic Tee With Double Pockets XIEERDUO Oversized Tunic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Any top with pockets is bound to be a winner, but this long-sleeved tunic goes the extra mile. The flowy tee features side slits that allow for a clean drape and ease of movement despite its extra length, so you don’t have to worry about it bunching up on you. With slouchy sleeves that just graze the knuckle and a supremely soft cotton-polyester knit, this top is a timeless staple. Style with your favorite jeans (loose tuck, anyone?) or leggings and call it a day. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

23 A Chiffon Tunic That’s Just Plain Effortless Allimy Chiffon Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking to take a hiatus from basic tees? Chic pullover blouses like this one are the way to go for a look that is casual but still elevated. Its lines are loose and effortless while a split notch collar and crepe texture dresses up the overall effect. Lightweight, extremely breathable, and offering an impressive variety of colorways and styles, this loose tunic will take you from work to dinner with friends. A monumental day for chiffon! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

24 Just A Really Pretty Henley With A Peplum ALLEGRACE Plus-Sized Henley Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon Maybe it’s the sporty connotations, but there's something about a henley that's just so cozy. This tee dresses up the classic with a pleated peplum waist, making this soft tunic is that ideal combination of relaxed and composed. “It fits beautifully, flows in the right places, is thin enough to wear on a cooler evening and not be hot or cold, and can be dressed up or down for whatever occasion,” one fan remarked. And it comes in a palette of endlessly wearable solids, so feel free to click “add to cart” generously. You know, for options. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 15

25 This Influencer-Approved Set That’s Probably The Comfiest ‘Fit Ever Glamaker 2-Piece Outfit Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon In discovering this two-piece outfit, my wildest dreams came true. This comfy-cozy biker short & oversized tee duo is going to become your new go-to for grocery shopping, WFH, walks, and every activity in between. It comes with a utilitarian nylon webbed belt for nailing the retro sportswear look that’s currently experiencing a resurgence — just add on some chunky jewelry, and you're in business. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

26 A Chic, Versatile Dolman Tee That Feels As Good As It Looks LIYOHON Oversized Batwing Long Sleeve Amazon $37 See On Amazon This boatneck dolman tee is cotton-soft, easy to wear off the shoulders, and effortlessly chic. An oversized cut through the body is balanced out by fitted sleeves that’ll stay out of your way, but it’s not too much fabric that you can’t rock a French tuck. That said, it’s just the right length to float over leggings. The knit is thick and soft — somewhere between a sweater and a tee — making it a piece that’s easy to wear casually or a little dressed up. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

27 Faux Leather Sneakers With Cloud-Like Cushioning Feversole PU Leather Lace-Up Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon As my mother once said, you can never have too many shoes. If you're looking to add a vegan leather sneaker to your collection, these babies from Feversole are a great option. They're totally walkable with a sturdy sole and ankle cushion, and are also super easy to clean so you can keep them in mint condition with no extra hassle. “They held up through Saturdays of tailgating, walking at least 7 miles and then standing through a football game. They never gave me blisters and didn't pinch my feet,” one shopper attested, noting that their claims of being easy to clean stood up to the test: “I could wipe the mud off them and it wouldn't stain.” Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 32

28 A Sleeveless Turtleneck That Feels Like Pajamas A Grain of Wheat Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’ve never met a mock-neck top I didn't like, but this one is definitely near the top. This super-sleek sleeveless mock turtleneck is the ultimate "I have my life together" piece. The top is sewn from a jersey-like rayon knit that’s buttery-soft and stretchy (not to mention light enough to layer underneath blazers or cardigans) for a celeb-approved uniform that’s been spotted on the likes of Victoria Beckham and Karlie Kloss. Pair it with everything from dress pants and pencil skirts to denim and shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

29 90s-Inspired Claw Clips To Keep Your Locks In Place TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Dubbed "hallelujah clips" by one Amazon reviewer and absolutely raved about by even more fans, these chunky matte claw hair clips are proof that the Y2K revival was a good idea. They're available in tons of fun colors and stay slip-free with a strong metal spring that won't snap or damage your hair. Oh, and there's also that added bonus of being thoroughly on-trend. Available color combinations: 15

30 A Featherweight Sweater In 40 Colors Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon Few things come close to the universal satisfaction of a lightweight cotton crewneck, whether it's relaxed and rolled up at the sleeves or a preppy layer with a collared shirt. Plus, this machine-washable gem is ribbed at the collar, cuffs, and hem to add extra shape and texture. In addition to a collection of well-curated solid hues, you can also score this number in a range of patterns including stripes, argyle, and a heart motif. Need! Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

31 The Coolest Henley Pullover That’s Light As Air JAWINT Loose Hooded Long Sleeve Amazon $24 See On Amazon Ever have those days where you need to throw on something warm but not too bulky? Enter: this henley pullover. It provides coverage from les éléments while still being light enough to toss in your tote when not in use. “I could sleep in this shirt. It is so buttery soft,” a fan gushed. This find is on another level of versatile, making it an ideal athleisure-chic essential. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

32 This Twist Front Crop Top That You Can Wear With Just About Anything MakeMeChic Twist Front Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instead of throwing it back to the good old days when we'd collectively cheerleader-knot our tees to make them cuter, this twist-front crop top does the hard work for you. (No more finagling the perfect knot.) Available in nearly 40 different colors and prints, this tee is the key to pretty much any outfit you can think of. Pair with a floral midi skirt and leather jacket, distressed jeans, or some cotton leggings and you're all set. Oh, and it has more than 7,000 perfect ratings from Amazon fashion fans. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

33 A Puff-Sleeved Top That Raises The Standard For Turtlenecks Amazon Essentials Puff Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $17 See On Amazon Feeling like it's time for a fashion-driven turtleneck that is, as a matter of fact, incredibly comfortable? Meet this piece of work by Amazon Essentials. When I think of turtlenecks, I usually think of near-constant adjusting and wishing I had worn something more freeing. In this staple, the breezy fabric gathers only slightly up the neck with delicate ruching that mimics the shirred half sleeves, creating the illusion of chic without compromising on comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

34 This Pretty Cotton Tee With Sheer Chiffon Trim Shiaili Plus Size Long Tunic Amazon $23 See On Amazon In heathered knit cotton with a sheer tonal chiffon hem, this tunic is pure genius when it comes to subtle chic. Whether you style this with your favorite pair of leggings or play it up under a plaid scarf and wintry peacoat, this is one essential that's as adaptable as it is soft to the touch. Add to that a pair of hidden pockets and machine-washable care for a piece you’ll wear all the time. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 10

35 Cotton Leggings That Are So Pill-Free It’s A Miracle HUE Cotton Ultra Legging Amazon $27 See On Amazon For athleisure-inclined shoppers of the world, HUE is here with black cotton leggings that have a two-inch waistband for maximum comfort and hold. What's more, reviewers reported back that, even after years of regular wear, they refused to pill. “They are the PERFECT leggings for everyday wear. They are thick enough to where you don't need to wear an extremely long shirt (unless you're anti leggings). You can't see through them. They last,” one fan summarized. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 7

36 Chunky Block-Heeled Pumps That Are A Breeze To Walk In DREAM PAIRS Chunky Low Block Heels Amazon $45 See On Amazon Introducing: chunky low block heels that actually support your feet! Crafted with a latex padded insole (more comfort, yay!) and a pointed toe, these subtle pumps will take you from work to a wedding with no pain and no last-minute shoe changes. From croc-embossed faux leather to lipstick red and warm beige, I'm going to recommend stocking up on several of your favorite shades. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

37 This Incredibly Elegant Sweater-Knit Midi Dress Selowin Belted Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Who would've thought that a bodycon fit and sweater knit could coexist in a single dress, let alone do it so gracefully? Special details on this sweater dress include a wrap dolman bodice with an open back and a high-waisted fit over the removable bowknot belt. There are slits tucked into either side of the pencil skirt for range of motion, too, so stride with confidence. You'll want to add multiple colors to your cart. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

38 Truly The Most Versatile Business Casual Pants Hanna Nikole Plus Size Cropped Paper Bag Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon These plus-sized dress pants are the stuff of business casual dreams. From work to a dinner date, your new sash-belted trousers will offer a relaxed fit that is simultaneously crisp and clean. Oh, and you can tie that belt into a super cute bow. They come in a range of endlessly wearable colors, from olive and wine to crisp summer white. “These pants literally rock. The material is kind of weird, but honestly they are made VERY well. They fit me like a freaking glove and are my new go-to pants,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 12

39 A Luxuriously Plush Wrap That Elevates Basic Outfits Goodthreads Fringe Ruana Wrap Scarf Amazon $25 See On Amazon PSA: Amazon critics are raving about this God-tier wrap that comes in nine cozy colorways. Crafted from 100% acrylic, this ruana is a solid addition to your closet when you need to throw something warm and sophisticated on top of your basics. “It looks SO cute on. I'm currently wearing it with a dress, but this would go great with jeans or leggings, or really anything. It's roomy, and you can dress it up or down - ie: wear it with a dress or wear it around the house for warmth. I want this in every color,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9