40 Weird But Genius Hacks That Make You Look So Much Better With Almost No Effort

Trendy styles (or even classic looks) can be fickle and simply refuse to stay put or act right. However, with the right products, your outfits can look exactly as you picture them in your head. I found a bunch of weird but genius fashion hacks on Amazon that make you look so good. Even better? They require almost zero effort on your part.

Do your jeans not want to stay tucked into those ankle boots? That's probably a universal human condition. Does your favorite dress fly up the second a breeze hits? (Same.) No joke, the 40 things below will solve every single wardrobe problem you’re struggling with right now — and probably fix a few you didn’t realize you had.

I even threw in some beauty hacks and jewelry cleaners, too, because you might as well look great from head to toe, right? Get ready to save so much time and energy. You’re welcome.

1 A Rubber Belt That’ll Keep Your Shirt Tucked HERO’S PRIDE™ Shirt Tailor Rubber Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from a comfortable and stretchable rubber, HERO’S PRIDE’s shirt tailor belt has a reinforced, quick-attach button that keeps your shirt perfectly tucked. Concerned you’ll be stopping to fix throughout the day? Don’t sweat it. “This shirt stay is a game changer. I put it on when I get geared up for work, and I literally forget about. It requires absolutely zero follow-up adjustments throughout my shifts. No amount of kneeling, bending, walking, running ..anything during my shift causes any shirt movement,” one shopper confirmed.

2 Some No-Tie Shoe Laces With Over 55,000 Five-Star Ratings Lock Laces Elastic No-Tie Shoe Laces Amazon $10 See On Amazon Available in brights and neutrals to match your sneaks, Lock Laces elastic no-tie shoe laces are the ultimate timesaver. They were originally designed for triathletes to decrease transition time, but they are also great for seniors, kids, runners, or literally anyone who doesn’t want to trip and fall. “My shoes shoes wear snug all day long without ever having to stop and tie them,” one shopper noted, suggesting that these “would be a time saver to put on children’s shoes as well” noting they were both “easy to use and easy to install.” Available colors: 13

3 This Purple Leave-In Hair Treatment Spray To Cancel Brassy Color BOLD UNIQ Purple Leave-In Toning Hair Treatment Amazon $20 See On Amazon Are you between salon visits and need to freshen up your highlights or eliminate brassy tones? BOLD UNIQ’s purple leave-in toning hair treatment is the solution! A little spritz of this stuff will instantly neutralize and balance your color by reducing yellow tones to preserve your original shade. Here’s proof from one shopper: “I just sprayed it on my towel dried hair and then blow dried my hair. It instantly took out the yellow overtones!” How to use: Just spray evenly on towel dry hair from roots to tips, comb through, and voila! Do not rinse, and dry as normal.

4 This Detachable Shirt Collar That Adds Polish To Your Look Kalkehay Fake Detachable Shirt Collar Amazon $10 See On Amazon Kalkehay’s fake detachable shirt collar is a no-brainer if you want a collared look without the struggle of bunchy arms from your button-down shirt. Sold in four colorways and three duo packs, this $10 faux Peter Pan collar is made from 100% cotton and will stay in place thanks to low-profile underarm ties. “I live in a very hot-weathered country and winter is short and not too cold. So, when I want to style a sweater or a cardigan, it tends to look very bulky and it becomes very hot. This product solves the issue by styling your look and keep me looking slim while feeling fresh,” one shopper explained. Available colors: 7

5 This Powerful Wrinkle Releaser Spray In Three Travel-Sized Bottles Downy Wrinkle Releaser Plus (3 Oz.) (3-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t have time to steam or iron while on the go? Downy’s Wrinkle Releaser is to the rescue! Sold in three travel-sized bottles for $9, just toss one in your suitcase to reduce static cling and smooth away wrinkles fast. It’s also great to keep at your office desk if you’re heading out for after-work drinks. One shopper called it “an iron in a bottle” while another commented that this is “cute, compact and effective.”

6 This 2-In-1 Hair Remover With A USB Charger VG VOGCREST Rechargeable Eyebrow Trimmer & Facial Hair Remover Amazon $13 See On Amazon Peach fuzz, be gone! VG VOGCREST’s facial hair remover is an electric LED razor designed to work on the eyebrows, upper and lower lip, cheeks, chin and neck. Don’t worry, though: Trusting this tool won’t backfire with any unwanted bumps, nicks, cuts, or irritation. “If you're looking for something to remove those fine chin hairs, this is the one,” a shopper gushed. “This baby will take care of them so that you won't feel any rough stubble as you move your hand across your chin.”

7 These “Hose Without Toes” That Are Invisible To The Eye Berkshire Hose Without Toes Amazon $9 See On Amazon Berkshire’s hose without toes are ideal for peep toes and mules. They have a control top that’s incredibly smooth under clothes, with a cut-away toe area that keeps them in place so you don’t have to worry about them bunching up. The nylon-spandex blend comes in three skin-toned colorways for a barely-there finish. “First off MADE IN USA!!!! Second you can not tell you are wearing hose...even up close! I have had so many people look super close and can't believe I have hose on. I love them so much! AND the TOE-LESS ones!!!...WHAT!!! This is AMAZING!!!” one shopper raved. Available sizes: 1 — 4

Available colors: 3

8 These Adhesive Garment Weights For Flowy Skirts & Dresses Dress Downs Reusable Garment Weights (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’ve ever had your very own “Marilyn moment” in public, you’re probably praying that it doesn’t happen again — at least, I know I am. Dress Downs’s reusable garment weights are a simple solution to prevent that from happening. The best part? There’s no ironing, sewing, or gluing required. Just peel and place the adhesive side on the bottom of your skirt or dress. “I was really surprised at the weight itself, they're really flexible and not clunky or heavy. The backing was SUPER sticky, and I didn't have a problem with them staying on the dress,” one shopper noted. Available colors: 2

9 A Microfiber Towel Scrunchie That Dries Hair Fast Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchies (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sometimes, you just need to toss your hair up after a shower or beach day — even if it’s still damp. Kitsch’s microfiber hair towel scrunchies will dry your hair quicker without any damage. Suitable for all hair types, this adorable tie’s microfiber material is super-duper soft, extremely gentle on your strands, and comfortable to wear. “This is so useful for drying hair after you shower, especially if you have long hair and don't want to bother with a hair dryer. I bought several of these because I found them so useful. Very stretchy, durable, and speeds up the hair drying process,” one shopper confirmed. Available colors: 8

10 This Double-Sided Tape That’s Pre-Cut In Multiple Sizes Fearless Double-Sided Tape - Combo Pack Of Dots And Strips Amazon $12 See On Amazon Need to shorten a hem on a moment’s notice? Fearless’s double-sided tape is here to help. Use these dots and strips for necklines, cutouts that are bulging, and to keep straps in place — seriously, whatever you need. There will be zero residue left on your clothes when you remove it, too. “After a night of walking and dancing, the tape kept the dress stuck in all the right places,” one shopper revealed.

11 This Best-Selling Ring Size Adapter Made From Silicone 5 STARS UNITED Ring Size Adjuster (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon No matter if it’s your wedding band or a vintage find, STARS UNITED ring size adjusters will get the job done without a jeweler. It’ll decrease ring circumference by up to two sizes, which is just enough of an adjustment if your fingers swell, and you’ll receive 12 of them in two sizes for just $9. “It was easy to put on and you don’t even feel it when it’s on. It’s not visible to anyone. It’s very discreet and my ring feels very secure on my finger now,” one shopper commented.

12 A Tooth Whitening Pen That Works Overnight Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $25 See On Amazon Professional teeth whitening costs hundreds of dollars in a dentist’s office. An alternative to consider? Colgate’s Optic White overnight teeth whitening pen. The product features a precision brush to target each tooth, with a clickable top that’ll easily control gel amount you use. It can remove up to 15 years of stains in one week: Just use it on clean and dry teeth before bedtime. “I've been using it for three days and definitely can tell a huge difference. My teeth started to get whiter the first day. Takes off coffee stains very quickly,” one reviewer revealed.

13 A Nontoxic Stain Remover Pen To Keep In Your Purse At All Times Whip-It Emergency Stain Removing Pens (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You know the drill: You order a cup of coffee or a glass of red wine, and it ends up on your favorite shirt. Now what? Whip-It’s emergency stain removing pens eliminate that terrible feeling (you know, the instant anxiety) because you can trust that this thing will get marks out on the spot. The powerful plant-based formula won’t leave any chemical smell on your clothes, instead leaving behind a light eucalyptus scent. “Love how easy this stuff is to use...Even took off tattoo ink from my sheets and works on blood stains,” one shopper reported.

14 These Permanent Hem Bonding Strips Will Save Time & Money At The Tailor Scotch Essentials Permanent Hem Bonding Strips (30-Count) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Calling all petites! Scotch Essentials’s permanent hem bonding strips are legit made for you — or anyone else who loves a quick fix. There’s no sewing or ironing required, and these strips will hold up securely through the washer and dryer. “This is my second purchase of this tape because it seriously works and it’s so easy. The first time I used it to fix a fallen hem on some dress pants. Five years and many, many washes later, it is still holding perfectly,” one shopper revealed. One note: This won’t work on super delicate fabrics, including silks.

15 This Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller To Keep Shine At Bay Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Oily skin happens, but Revlon’s oil-absorbing volcanic roller can fix it in a snap. Made of real volcanic stone that soaks up excess sebum instantly, this handy stick is easy to use and feels like a mini facial massage. Better yet? It’s reusable: Just rinse it and air dry overnight for nonstop freshness. “This product is amazing and everyone should own one,” a fan swore. “I love that lava rock absorbs the oil and is washable and reusable. It also makes my skin look like I just applied a blurring powder without having to layer more powder on throughout the day.”

16 A Pretty Slip That Combats Static Cling Vanity Fair Anti-Static Slip Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fabricated from 100% machine-washable nylon that feels genuinely silky and heavenly to wear, Vanity Fair’s anti-static slip pretty much glides under skirts and dresses. It’s available in multiple lengths and only costs $20, so you can pick up a few for your midis, maxis, and minis. There are lace-trimmed and reversible versions with two different neckline options — V-neck and square, to be exact. “Wonderful fitting slip that stays in place and looks terrific. A joy to wear compared to the discount store tube design with shoulder loops,” one customer pointed out. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 8

17 A Powerful Ultrasonic Cleaner To Make Jewelry Look New Again Ukoke Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ukoke’s ultrasonic jewelry cleaner freshens up more than rings, necklaces, and bracelets. You can use it to clean glass pieces, dentures, eyeglasses, watches, coins, instruments, and more — all in minutes. Pretty sweet for just $30. “I bought this because my wedding ring is an antique sapphire eternity band, with milgrain accents and lots of crevices. Dip-in jewelry cleaner wasn’t doing the job. This little cleaner is MAGIC. Just pop it in, set the timer, and it comes out sparkling,” one shopper revealed. Available colors: 2

18 The Heated Eyelash Curler You Didn’t Know You Needed DUST2OASIS Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $22 See On Amazon Where has DUST2OASIS’s heated eyelash curler been all my life? Apparently on Amazon. This gadget heats up within 10 seconds and will make your lashes look phenomenal for up to 24 hours. Not only can you choose the temperature level (high, medium, and low) but there is, in fact, thermal insulating protection slots that’ll protect your eyelids against burns. Oh, and it’s USB rechargeable, so you can stick it in your travel bag or purse for touch-ups on the fly. “I started using this heated curler and will never go back,” one fan swore.

19 These All-Natural Wipes For Cleaning Leather & Suede BootRescue All-Natural Cleaning Wipes For Leather And Suede Amazon $10 See On Amazon BootRescue’s natural cleaning wipes will get the salt stains and street grime off your favorite shoes no matter whether they’re leather, suede, rubber, canvas, or nubuck. Keep a multipack in your handbag, briefcase, glove compartment, or dresser drawer. “The name says it all! My boots really were rescued. Just one simple wipe and not only are the salt stains completely gone, but my boots are super shiny and look brand new,” one customer confirmed.

20 This Budget Bra Extender For Low-Back Styles Maidenform Low Back Bra Extender Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s no point in purchasing a new bra for your backless outfits when Maidenform’s bra extender works just as well with one you already own. Just attach it to your bra’s hook-and-eye closure, wrap it around your stomach, and customize its fit via the slide adjuster. “I use this for my wedding instead of buying a bridal corset because the back of my dress was very low. This did an amazing job with just a strapless bra,” one shopper commented. “This is larger bust friendly. I am a 50F it gives a nice support and hold,” they added.

21 This Adjustable Multi-Barrel Hot Tool For Mermaid Waves In A Snap Bed Head "A Wave We Go" Tourmaline Ceramic Adjustable Hair Waver Amazon $23 See On Amazon Dreaming of beachy waves, tousled strands, or romantic ringlets? Bed Head’s "A Wave We Go" tourmaline ceramic hair waver has you covered no matter what kind of curl you crave. This styling tool heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and the barrel depth can be adjusted depending on how crimped or curled you want your style that day. It will even boost shine and helps reduce damage and frizz. “I finish my hair in like 10 mins or less and it’s so fun to do! I love it. It looks so beachy yet sophisticated,” one shopper stated.

22 Some Anti-Slip Silicone Shoulder Pads For An ‘80s-Chic Style Moment LUNNT Anti-Slip Silicone Shoulder Pads Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t dismiss the shoulder pad trend just yet. LUNNT’s anti-slip silicone shoulder pads are awesome, cheap, and add serious authority to any figure — what’s not to love? They’re made from a plant silicone that skin-friendly and won’t irritate your skin, plus they contour to your natural shoulder shape and can be applied vertically or horizontally depending on your preference. “The shoulder pads immediately adhered to my skin. Wore all day, AMAZING…no adjusting, or looking in the mirror,” one shopper commented. Available colors: 7

23 A Chic Cuff Bracelet That Holds Your Hair Ties Zuo Bao Hair Tie Bracelet Amazon $13 See On Amazon Does your elastic hair tie cut into your skin? Zuo Bao’s bracelet is an elegant holder for it — and will prevent wrist creases from happening moving forward. There’s an internal groove that you can just wrap the elastic band around, and it’ll look like it’s part of the cuff. Pick between rose gold, yellow gold, and silver-plated stainless steel. “Having this makes such a difference in circulation on the wrist when it comes to having to keep a hair tie handy, and cheap enough I wouldn't feel too bad if I took it off and accidentally misplaced it,” one shopper wrote. Available colors: 7

24 An Eyeliner Stamp For The Perfect Wing Every Single Time The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon How many minutes do you waste in front of the mirror trying to get your cat-eye liner even? I promise you that The Flick Stick’s winged eyeliner stamp will save you so much time and energy — with perfect precision, no less. Waterproof, smudge-proof, and highly-pigmented, this vegan-friendly makeup hack will stay on for hours thanks to the quick-drying candelilla and carnauba wax formula. “Wings have always been part of my signature style but over the years I’ve developed tremors and it became harder to draw them on,” one shopper explained, calling this “my savior” for a flawless look. Available colors: 4

25 These Handy Clips That Keep Bra Straps Hidden ToBeInStyle Invisible Bra Strap Clips Amazon $11 See On Amazon Bra straps will never show again if you use these ToBeInStyle invisible bra strap clips. These matte silicone and plastic doo-dads are not complicated to use, either. All you do is pin one inside the shoulder seam, slip your bra strap into the clip, adjust as you wish, and there you go. You get the support you need without sacrificing style. Available colors: 3

26 Heel Caps That Quickly Repair Worn-Out Stilettos GoGoHeel Quick Tips High Heel Repair Caps (2 Pairs) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in seven sizes to fit any heel in your footwear collection, GoGoHeel’s high heel repair caps stop that annoying clicking noise and minimize slipping if you lose a heel cap while you’re walking around in your go-to pumps. Not only are these durable and discreet, but they can also keep you from wearing down your designer heels, too. “Just take two seconds and make sure you order the right size, it’s pretty simple! No adhesive required. Just pop them on and go,” one shopper advised. Available sizes: XX-Small-X-Small — Medium-Large

Available colors: 2

27 This Hair Donut Hack Creates The Perfect Bun — On The First Try Teenitor Hair Bun Maker Set (32 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Teenitor’s hair bun maker is the answer to picture-perfect updos. No matter whether you desire a messy bun, chignon, or ballet style, this thing will make it happen. Sold in a pack of 32 pieces with four different sizes, it comes with matching hair ties and bobby pins so you have everything you need. Don't forget to select the colorway that matches your hair shade the closest while you're at it. “This product has my life so easy with doing my buns for work! I also feel that I can take my hair down and it doesn’t have all the weird creases after having it up all day,” one shopper also noted. Available colors: 3

28 These Necklace Extenders In 18-Karat Gold Altitude Boutique Necklace Extenders (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon With Altitude Boutique’s high-quality necklace extenders, you can achieve the layered look or lengthen a too-short choker without buying new pieces altogether. Choose between 18-karat yellow gold, rose gold, or silver rhodium-plated stainless steels — all of which have a lobster clasp that’s easy to fasten all by yourself. “I purchased these to extend the necklaces I wear and make them more layered and they work perfect! I wear them 24/7 and have zero issues with changing colors, hair tangling etc,” one shopper confirmed.

29 A Silk Pillowcase That Pampers Skin & Hair Ravmix Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $21 See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star average on Amazon with over 22,000 five-star ratings, the benefits of Ravmix’s 100% mulberry silk pillowcase are endless. A silk pillow cover creates less friction than cotton, which helps reduce creases in skin when you wake up, prevents frizz, and even reduces hair loss. Who knew, right? Offered in three sizes and over 25 stunning hues, the hidden zipper on them keeps your pillow in place throughout the night no matter how much you toss and turn. “I own several silk pillowcases. This one is the best,” one shopper declared. Available sizes: Standard — King

Available colors: 21

30 This $5 Sponge That Removes Pigments From Makeup Brushes TailaiMei Makeup Color Removal Sponge Amazon $5 See On Amazon TailaiMei’s makeup removing sponge is a magical little hack that I literally just discovered. I love this activated carbon sponge because it’s travel-friendly and I can switch my eyeshadow colors easily while doing my makeup. Both sides of it are usable — and can be washed with warm water for nonstop cleaning. “Such a simple product, but such a game changer,” one shopper enthused. “I love being able to clean my powder makeup brushes off in seconds without water! Easy to use and convenient to carry in the small tin.”

31 A Diamond Cleaner Stick That Fits In Your Handbag CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $8 See On Amazon Suitable for diamonds, precious stones, platinum, and gold jewelry settings, CONNOISSEURS’s Dazzle Stik is pretty phenomenal if you ask fans. The polymer formula helps reduce the appearance of fine scratches, removes dirt and oils, and shines your jewelry right up. In a convenient click pen, it’s easy to keep in a bag for touch-ups on the go. “My engagement ring has the worst cradle ever made and constantly gets gunk stuck in it that makes the stone look dirty and grimy...until I got the diamond stick. This product makes my ring look like it did the day I got it,” one shopper revealed.

32 This Bra Liner That Absorbs Sweat More Of Me To Love Sweat-Wicking Bra Liners (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Crafted from a cooling bamboo viscose with breathable cotton, More Of Me To Love’s bra liners are a must-have during the dog days of summer, but you’ll love them all year long. They help to eliminate sweat and stains while increasing comfort by alleviating bra band and underwire pressure. “I walk to work, about 20 minutes, and often feel pretty sweaty and gross by the time I get there, and these have made a big difference. Easy to pull out discreetly in the restroom or my cubicle, and I’m comfortable for the day,” one customer wrote. You get pack of three for $14. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

33 A Finishing Stick That Tamps Down Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon Move over, baby hairs: BestLand’s hair finishing stick is one of those products you’ll wish you had invented — at least, I do. Made from natural plant-based ingredients that won’t harm your locks, this mascara-like brush combs your hair into place for a sleek appearance. The cream will also add shine and moisture to any split ends. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see raves all over the place, with comments like “it’s like mascara for your hair” and “I love love LOVE this product.” Available sizes: Pack of 1 — Pack of 2

34 These Leather Dye Pens For Touching Up Your Shoes Or Bags Realeather Dual Tip Leather Dye Marker Pens (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’ve nicked your dress shoes or have a couple of scratches on your leather sofa, Realeather’s double-ended leather dye markers will touch them up instantly. With both a flexible brush tip and a fine-point tip, the alcohol-based formula is non-toxic, acid free, fast-drying and blendable — plus, you get six in this $17 pack. Another great idea? Add custom designs to your shoes or handbag with these as this customer did: “I loved the ability to create tiny and subtle details with these markers.” Available colors: 4

35 This Acrylic Marker That Restores Your Sneakers Wilkins Premium Midsole Marker For Shoes Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sneakerheads, rejoice! Wilkins’s premium midsole marker will fix your kicks in no time. Not only can this waterproof acrylic-based formula treat and restore yellowing foam back to white again, but it can also customize your sneaks with a new color, as well. Case in point: “I used this on two pairs of my Adidas Ultraboost mid soles. The mid soles were white, and I painted them black. I did 3 coats 1 hour apart. I let them cure for 48hr before I wore them. I cannot be happier with the results,” one shopper stated. Available colors: 5

36 This Pre-Swim Product That Stops Chlorine Damage Before It Starts AquaGuard Pre-Swim Hair Defense Amazon $20 See On Amazon Does chlorine destroy your hair? Protect yourself from harsh pool chemicals with AquaGuard’s pre-swim hair defense. Consisting of shea butter, sweet almond oil, argan oil, and aloe leaf extract, this stuff nourishes, strengthens, and reduces dryness. Just apply immediately before swimming so your scalp and strands are protected. “My daughter has fine, curly hair and chlorine turned it into an instant rats nest. This stuff has been a godsend for her hair,” one customer remarked. Have dyed blonde hair or highlights? This will keep it from turning green, too. Available sizes: 3

37 Magnetic Buttons For Crisp Collars And Shirts That Don’t Gape Würkin Stiffs Magnetic Power Buttons (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Do your button-down shirts gape in the front? Are you collars limp, deflated, or curled? If you’re nodding your head right now, Würkin Stiffs’s magnetic power buttons are a great find for only $20. The materials are TSA-safe, too, so you can wear them while traveling through an airport, if needed — meaning there's no pat-down panic when you go through security. “Best purchase I made in 2021. Literally life changing,” one shopper gushed. Available colors: 5

38 These Elastic Clips Keep Jeans Tucked Into Boots Boncas Adjustable Elastic Pants Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keeping your jeans or slacks comfortably tucked into your ankle boots is no easy feat. Except, Boncas’s adjustable elastic pants clips make it totally possible and bunch-free. The pants stirrup is crafted from a double-weave elastic polyester that's durable yet soft, and can be adjusted up to 11.5 inches. Your purchase comes with foam pads to stick on the back of the clips for damage-free wear. “The clasps are easy to open and attach to the pants. They have a strong grip and never come loose all day of wearing and stretching the straps. The clips NEVER rubbed or caused pain on my foot/ankle, which was an initial concern,” one shopper pointed out. Fans also recommended trying them them out as glove clips or a bed sheet gripper. Available colors: 7

39 This Peel-Off Cuticle Guard For A Salon-Worthy Manicure PUEEN Peel-Off Cuticle Guard Amazon $8 See On Amazon PUEEN’s peel-off cuticle guard is something to keep in your beauty arsenal if you need a quick mani at home. Just paint it on, let it dry, then lacquer up. Peel off this formula after you’ve finished your nails to reveal clean cuticles and flawless borders. Even those with shaky hands can use this stuff — guaranteed. “It works! I can finally polish my nails without turning my fingers into a Jackson Pollock painting,” one customer confirmed.