Though the Fall season signals the start of a demanding social calendar — back to school, the holidays, et al — it still is an ideal time to squeeze in a getaway. Sometimes Fall vacations are even dreamier than the summer iterations, with a backdrop of colorful leaves, crisp air, and sunshine to enjoy. But packing can be considerably harder. You have to pack layers as opposed to the summer one-and-done outfit formula, and it can be tricky to prepare for changing weather when you’re on the go. If you’re wondering what to pack for a Fall vacation, the key is to mix and match with abandon.

When I traveled to Napa this Fall, I totally changed my packing routine. Instead of choosing one outfit for each day, like I typically do in the summer, I packed layers: a coat, skirts, and boots that I could mix and match for any occasion.

I also made sure to include some cozy pieces for when I was just lounging, whether I was sipping hot cocoa by the fireplace in our vacation house, or stretching out for a nap on my flight. Most importantly, I was sure to bring pieces for changing temperatures, from a cozy scarf to throw on while dining outdoors or a jacket I could wear at the wineries and take off when I hopped in the car.

Ahead, see all the details for my Fall trip — and everything I packed for a fun, on-the-go wardrobe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A Go-With-Anything Handbag Large Ana Tote In Black Luar $365 See on Luar The new It bag on everyone’s radar is Luar’s gorgeous Ana tote, and it’s easy to see why. It boasts an instantly recognizable top handle and a delicate logo that feels so elegant and refined. I especially love bringing it on vacation because it has a removable crossbody strap, which is perfect for when I’m carrying a million other things and want to sling it around my shoulder. For a nighttime outing to a restaurant or lounge, I carry it by the handle instead.

VRBO Vacation Rental VRBO Vacation Home VRBO When you’re traveling during the cold-weather seasons, and especially during lockdown, one of the best tips for lodging is to book a full vacation home so that you don’t have to deal with any shared spaces. VRBO only lists whole vacation homes so that you will have privacy and a personal experience, which goes a long way in keeping everyone safe and comfortable. I also love booking a VRBO home with a hot tub or luxurious bath so I enjoy some R&R while I’m cozying up inside.

A Lounge Dress Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Skims Size XXS-4X $78 See on Skims Loungewear is a must in any traveler’s wardrobe and this Skims dress is my go-to for Fall vacation. It’s impossibly comfortable and soft to the touch, so you’ll love wearing it inside the vacation house when the heat is blasting. But if you have to head out, you can simply throw on a cozy teddy coat and some ankle boots and you look instantly pulled-together.

Volkswagen ID.4 SUV 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 SUV Volkswagen I’m a big fan of electric cars: they’re cost effective (no need for fuel means no gas money) and they’re better for the environment, which is a win-win in my book. And the Volkswagen ID.4 is a great electric car for a road trip in the mountains. Launched in 2020, it has over 250+ miles of range and comes with 3 years of free fast charging with Electrify America’s network so you don’t have to panic about constantly re-charging.

A Leopard Skirt Zazu Midi Skirt In Leopard Princess Polly Size 0-12 $55 See on Princess Polly When I’m traveling during the Fall, I love to pack a wardrobe I can mix and match. This leopard print skirt is a neutral item that I can dress up or down, with a black turtleneck and sneakers for brunch or with a long-sleeve crop top and heels for a party. And take it from me: packing double-duty pieces like this one saves so much space in your luggage.

United Airlines Polaris Business Class Premium Transcontinental Routes United Airlines See on United Airlines Now more than ever, it’s so important to feel safe while traveling. I had no reservations about flying with United Airlines; they have a vaccine requirement for employees (and were the first U.S. airline to do so) and HEPA filters onboard to cycle in fresh air. Their Polaris Business class experience includes priority check-in and boarding, complimentary checked bags, entry to United Club locations (at Newark and San Francisco), premium meals, and lie-flat seats. It’s especially perfect if, for safety and comfort, you’d like your own little area on the flight so you’re not sitting in a row with other guests.

A Scarf Soft-Brushed Printed Boucle Scarf Old Navy $22.99 $14 See on Old Navy A must-have on a cold-weather vacation? A warm and cozy scarf. As temperatures fluctuate, you can throw on this accessory and immediately feel comfortable again. I’ll even use it as a makeshift pillow on long car rides or flights.

A Maxi Dress Selkie The Ritz Dress Free People Size XS-XL $399 See on Free People You don’t have to give up your maxi dress obsession when the weather cools. This gorgeous number comes with longer sleeves, and looks so chic with a pair of Western boots and a leather jacket worn over your shoulders.

Statement Pajamas Black Silk Trimmed Pajama Set Sergio Hudson Size XS-3X $395 See on Sergio Hudson If you’re not a T-shirt and sweats person either, you probably take great pride in having a fun selection of pajamas in your arsenal. This set from one of my favorite Black-owned brands features artwork inspired by ancient Egypt, making it the ultimate conversation starter.

A Fuzzy Coat Wilfred The Only Coat Aritzia Size 1-3 $378 See on Aritzia Coats aren’t the easiest item to pack on vacation, but when you are traveling to and from a cold-weather destination, they’re a necessity. So, how do you make it easier? Pack a fuzzy coat that can double as a blanket when you take it off at the airport. Even better? These are easier to bunch up and stuff in your bag or suitcase than say, a peacoat or faux fur option.